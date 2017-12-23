BASKETBALL

Suspensions extended

UCLA has extended the suspensions of freshman basketball players Jalen Hill and Cody Riley through the end of the season as a result of their admitted shoplifting during the team's trip to China in November. Athletic Director Dan Guerrero and Coach Steve Alford announced the decision in a joint statement released Friday. The Bruins left campus on Thursday ahead of their game against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in New Orleans. Riley and Hill still won't be allowed to travel with the team or suit up for home games. However, they can begin participating in practices and team meetings starting Dec. 26. LiAngelo Ball was suspended with Riley and Hall but his father took him out of school and he is now playing professionally in Lithuania.

SOCCER

Two officials guilty

Two top international soccer officials were found guilty Friday for their roles in a web of corruption that extended across several continents and ensnared dozens of men who control the world's most popular sport. A jury in federal court in Brooklyn on Friday convicted Juan Ángel Napout of Paraguay, the former top soccer official of South America, who was accused of accepting $10.5 million in bribes since 2010; and José Maria Marin, the former top soccer official of Brazil, who was accused of accepting $6.55 million. Marin was found guilty on six counts of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Napout was found guilty on three counts of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud conspiracy. The verdicts against Napout and Marin partially resolved the trial in the United States' case focused on FIFA, the governing body of international soccer that was thrown into chaos when allegations were announced in 2015. Several high-ranking soccer officials were accused of accepting bribes from marketing companies that wanted to obtain commercial rights to major competitions. More than 20 defendants had pleaded guilty as a result of the yearslong investigation run by the Justice Department in coordination with the FBI and IRS. But the officials who stood trial this month were in the minority as they fought the evidence laid out by the government.

BASEBALL

Nats, 1B Adams set deal

The Washington Nationals have finalized a deal with first baseman/outfielder Matt Adams. General Manager Mike Rizzo on Friday announced Washington agreed to terms with Adams on a one-year contract. The deal to make Adams the Nationals' new backup first baseman is worth $4 million. The 29-year-old hit .274 last season with a career-best 20 home runs and 65 RBI with the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves. He is a career .271 hitter in six major league seasons.

Hirano, D'backs sign

Japanese right-hander Yoshihisa Hirano and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract. The 33-year-old is looked at by Arizona to provide bullpen depth and possibly compete to be the team's closer. His deal was announced Friday. Hirano spent 12 seasons with the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific League, including the last eight as a reliever. He was 3-7 with 29 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 58 relief appearances last season and 10-25 with 143 saves and a 2.64 ERA in his last four seasons, striking out 284. He played for Japan in this year's World Baseball Classic, going 1-0 with a 3.38 ERA in six relief appearances.

$4M average salary

Major League Baseball's end-of-season average salary topped $4 million for the first time, according to final calculations released by the players' association. The union said Friday that the average finished at $4,097,122. That marked a 3.3 percent increase from last year, when the average rose just 0.35 percent to $3,966,020, the lowest rise since 2004. The commissioner's office said its final average was $3,955,920, up 3.4 percent from last year's $3,825,967. The union includes a pro-rated share of option buyouts that may be earned if the option is declined, while MLB does not take those into account in its average. There were 963 players on active rosters and disabled lists on Aug. 31, the last day before the player limit expanded from 25 per team to 40. That was down one from last year. Baseball's average salary declines during the season as some veterans are released and replaced by younger players. The added players earn at or close to the major league minimum, which was $535,000 this year and rises to $545,000 next season.

GOLF

No coach for Woods

Tiger Woods is embarking on his latest comeback without a swing coach. Woods had fusion surgery on his lower back in April and made a physically strong return to golf in the Bahamas earlier this month. He said he has been trying to relearn his body and the golf swing, relying on feel and three years of work with Dallas-based Chris Como. He said Friday that for now, he thinks it's best to continue on his own. Como said in a text message that he's proud of what they accomplished. Como said his job was to help Woods use instincts and feeling while playing without pain. The coach said he believes Woods is about to have an incredible run next year. Woods has not said where he is playing next.

BROADCASTING

Veteran sportscaster Enberg dies

Dick Enberg, the sportscaster known for his warm voice and signature expression “Oh, my!” when beholding a game-winning home run or a brilliant volley at Wimbledon, died Thursday at his home in the San Diego enclave of La Jolla. He was 82.

Few sportscasters were as versatile or as educated as Enberg, who earned a doctorate in health science at Indiana University. Working, in succession, for NBC, CBS and ESPN, he called Super Bowls, baseball and basketball games, Olympic events, golf and tennis tournaments, and boxing matches.

By 2015, he had winnowed his once-frenetic network schedule to calling only San Diego Padres games.

“On one hand, I don’t want to give it up,” he told The San Diego Union-Tribune near the end of his next-to-last season with the Padres. “My dream was to die in a booth. I’d like to keep going until my head hits the table and I say, ‘The Padres win the World Series.’ And then, on the other hand, it’s an old cliché, but the guy on his deathbed has never said, ‘I wished I’d worked more in my life,’ and it kept resonating with me.”

Enberg took a circuitous route to sports. While attending Central Michigan University, he sought a job as a custodian at the campus radio station. During the job interview, the station manager noticed that Enberg had a good voice and hired him to be a disc jockey. Several weeks later, he was the sports director. And later, while earning a master’s degree and then a doctorate in health science at Indiana University, he began calling the Hoosiers’ football and basketball games.

The bigger assignments came during the mid-to-late 1960s: UCLA on television, the Los Angeles Rams on radio and the California Angels on TV. Enberg began using his signature expression, “Oh, my” — borrowed from his mother — during the broadcast of an Indiana basketball game when he was a student.

“One night when the Hoosiers were on an up-tempo roll, it just came out of my mouth in one loud burst — ‘OOOOOOOHHHHHH MY!,’” he wrote, with Jim Perry, in his 2004 autobiography, appropriately titled Oh My! “It felt like it capped an exciting moment.”

NBC hired him in 1975.

Don Ohlmeyer, the former executive producer at NBC Sports who died this year, said that Enberg did more than pepper his play-by-play with his trademark expression.

“He’s fantastic at being able to put an event in its historical context,” Ohlmeyer told the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame’s website. “For an event like Wimbledon, there was always that air of respect in his voice without in any way being obsequious, and that’s a tough thing to pull off.”

