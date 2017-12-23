Sports roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

UA to host free officiating clinic

The University of Arkansas Track Officials' Association will host a free officiating clinic on Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

Anyone interested in learning more about officiating track and field for the Razorbacks or on the local level is welcomed to attend. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and lunch will be provided.

USATF certification will also be available. Reservations are required. Call 530-4086 or email Mike Armstrong at arkansastrack@gmail.com for more information or to reserve your spot.

PREP BASKETBALL

Girls

Elkins 57, Greenland 47

The Lady Elks took control in the second half and rolled to a 3A/4A District 1 win Tuesday night.

Three Elkins (8-2, 5-1) players scored in double-figures, led by Carla Burton with 14. Tink Harris added 12 and Shelby Davis 11 for the Lady Elks.

Boys

Elkins 52, Greenland 21

The Elks used a smothering defense to rout Greenland on Tuesday in 3A/4A District 1 action.

Elkins (10-1, 5-1) took a 12-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled from there.

Ethan Hipps led Elkins with 14 points and Paxton Barnett added 12.

BOWLING

Springdale Bowling Center

High Scores for week ending Dec. 16

MONDAY NIGHT ALLEY CATS Vital Capacities: Jerry Eagle 223, Danny Forkner 202-200; Misfit 4: Cory Sullivan 233-202 (618); BAM: Lonnie Billington 202; TMNT: Mattie Roles 195 (518); Gutter Ballet: John Andrews 224, Brian Price 200; Slowly But Shirley: Tyler Pharr 213; Ole Arts: Norm Dennis 204, Manuel Rossetti 211; Misfits: Jon Robinson 202.

TUESDAY NIGHT GO GETTERS Pin Pals: Audra Holt 159.

THURSDAY NITE USBC 5 Guys Trying: Lance Pettigrew 212-255-211 (683), Stan Cook, Jr. 204-200, Chris Walton 223; The Misfits: Jon Robinson 200, Eddie Sparks 219, Seth McDonald 207; Splits Happen: Bridgette Fenton 198-180 (549), Jason West 224; Drunken Ducks: Cheyenne Bright 205-190 (552), Bubba Drain 235, Sam Mussino 200, John Bright 212-233 (613); Tyler's Quick Release: Lance Henderson 209-236 (633); The Young and Restless: Cory Sullivan 205-217; Harps: Kathy Poore 181, Lonnie Taylor 215 (600), Ron Trolinger 227, Eric Doege 216-244-237 (697), Ray Kettlety 214-223-240 (677); Poor Joe: Allison Eagle 183, Joe Papczynski 249-277 (696), Cory Papczynski 209; It Is What It Is: Matthew Taylor 222; The Crew 3.0: Geno Fenton 216, Eric Kienholz 248 (620), Jobie Vongpraphahn 202-219 (610); HOLOF: Gary Anderson 222 (605), David Framstad 230-248 (657); We're Trying: Tommy Taylor 238; Coke Dealers: Drew Fenton 201-201-204 (606), Nathan Key 204, Coy England 267-216 (654); Spare Parts: Charles Sisco 209-215, James Ramey 227-203 (613), Danny Forkner 212; Blue Heaven Farms: Drew Harrison 238, Troy Worley 213-216 (609), Marlin Wallace 217; Whatever: Kevin Taylor 205-229 (603), David Young 202-223-203 (628), Matt Taylor 214-265 (661), Mike Taylor 300-243 (729).

FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED Kiss My Average: Deana Stark 200-190 (562); Donna and Her Dummys: Bubba Drain 201; We Be Pimpin: Tommy Taylor 203-211-206 (620); Shake and Bake: Kristy Long 180, David Sparks 203.

SATURDAY JUNIORS- We Don't Know: Nicole Holt 198-189 (509); Pinheads: Malachi Bailey 134-138-134 (406).

SATURDAY PREP/BANTAMS- Strikers: Colby Comer 114; Minions: Jediah Fenton 138.

Sports on 12/23/2017