DIVISION I ROUNDUP

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 99, CULVER-STOCKTON (MO.) 68

Tamas Bruce scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Arkansas State University (5-7) rolled to a victory over Culver-Stockton (3-10) on Friday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

It was ASU's 300th victory at First National Bank Arena, which opened in 1987 as the Convocation Center.

Bruce was one of seven ASU players to score at least 10 points. Rashad Lindsey had 15 points, including 3 three-pointers. Marquis Eaton scored 14 points and Connor Kern had 12 points. Grantham Gillard chipped in with 11 points while Ty Cockfield and Andrew Riley each had 10 points.

The Red Wolves shot 55.4 percent (36 of 65) from the floor and made 10 three-pointers. ASU led 52-34 at halftime.

Mike Johnson led Culver-Stockton -- an NAIA school located in Canton, Mo. -- with 17 points. Cullen Smith added 16 points.

SWAC MEN

TENNESSEE-MARTIN 74, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 68

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff concluded its nonconference schedule with a loss to Tennessee-Martin at the Elam Center in Martin, Tenn.

UAPB (0-14), which opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play Jan. 1 at Mississippi Valley State, led 41-40 with 14:55 left. But the Skyhawks went on a 8-0 run to take a 48-41 lead with 13:32 remaining.

Martaveous McKnight hit a three-pointer with 49 seconds left to pull UAPB within 68-65, but the Skyhawks were able to seal the victory by going 6 of 6 at the free-throw line.

McKnight led UAPB with 17 points. Joe'Randle Toliver had 15 points while Charles Jackson added 14 points. The Golden Lions shot 38.2 percent (21 of 55) from the floor and made 12 three-pointers.

The Skyhawks (5-8), who shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51), were led by Fatodd Lewis' 27 points. Dominique Williams finished with 10 points.

SUN BELT WOMEN

TULSA 68, ARKANSAS STATE 58

Tulsa used 7-0 and 9-0 runs in the fourth quarter to defeat Arkansas State University at the Donald Reynolds Center in Tulsa.

After Arkansas State's Tayton Hopkins' three-point play with 9:08 left tied the game at 50-50, Tulsa took control. Tyjae Scales made a free throw with 7:41 to make it 51-50. Shug Dickson had two jumpers and a layup to make it 57-50 with 5:31 to play.

After Arkansas State's Akasha Westbrook made a layup and a jumper to close it to 57-54 with 4:23 left, Tulsa outscored the Red Wolves 9-0 to put the game out of reach. The run was started by two free throws by Dickson with 4:01 to play, a three-pointer by Ebony Parker with 3:15 to play, a layup by Kendrian Elliott with 2:21 to play and a jumper by Dickson with 1:36 left.

Jada Ford led the Red Wolves (5-6) with 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Westbrook had 11 points and 5 rebounds. ASU shot 33.9 percent (19 of 56) from the floor. Tulsa shot 44.3 percent (27 of 61) from the floor.

Dickson led Tulsa (6-7) with 24 points and five rebounds. Parker had 16 points.

SWAC WOMEN

OAKLAND 69, UAPB 37

Oakland dominated in a victory over the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic.

Sha'Keya Graves scored 13 points while making 4 of 11 field goals, including 3 of 9 three-pointers for Oakland. Taylor Jones came off the bench to also score 13 points. Eleven players scored for Oakland (6-4), which shot 42.6 percent from the floor (26 of 61) and won despite making 4 of 21 three-pointers and 13 of 25 free throws.

Oakland outrebounded UAPB (2-7) 42-36 and outscored UAPB 34-20 in the lane. Oakland forced 24 turnovers, scoring 22 points off of them.

UAPB shot 30.0 percent from the floor (15 of 50) and made 6 of 11 free throws. Alexus Bryson led the Golden Lions with 11 points.

Oakland led 19-12 after the first quarter, 38-19 at halftime and 49-27 after three quarters.

Sports on 12/23/2017