FOOTBALL

UCA signs Texas defensive lineman

The University of Central Arkansas added a final signee in the early period Friday as defensive lineman Jon Campbell signed with the Bears.

Campbell is a 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive tackle from Klein Oak High School in Houston.

“Jon was the No. 1 interior defensive lineman on our board,” said Coach Nathan Brown, who signed 11 players Wednesday. Campbell joins offensive linemen Alex Bridges, Will Burgess, Dylan Desper and Jacob Ingram; tight end Austin Eldridge; running back Cameron Myers; wide receiver Bennie Smith; defensive tackle Alejandro Ramirez; cornerback Duke Upshaw; punter Taylor Wallace and long snapper Raleigh Wood.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lyon holds off Crowley’s Ridge

Lyon College held off a late comeback attempt by Crowley’s Ridge College to earn a 72-68 victory Friday in Paragould.

The Scots (5-7) shot 55 percent from the floor (29 of 53) and limited the Pioneers to 38 percent shooting (21 of 55). Lyon’s Tyler Robinson scored a season-high 22 points, and Spencer Brown tied his season-high of 17 points, going 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

RECRUITING

Georgia defensive end signs with UA

Highly recruited defensive end Nick Fulwider flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Arkansas late Thursday night and signed with the Razorbacks on Friday.

Fulwider, 6-7, 260 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek chose the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville over more than 20 scholarship offers from North Carolina, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others.

He and his mother, Diahann, made an official visit to Fayetteville over the weekend.

“My parents and I sat down and talked about everything that Arkansas had to offer and North Carolina had to offer and just figured out that Arkansas has everything that I really need, especially when it comes to my major,” Fulwider said. “I want to major in mechanical engineering — Arkansas has that and North Carolina doesn’t. That was a big factor.”

Fulwider, who was originally recruited by former Razorbacks defensive line coach John Scott Jr., made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville with his mother during the summer. Bobby Allen, the director of NFL and high school relations under Bret Bielema, began recruiting Fulwider under new coach Chad Morris. Fulwider was the eighth signee for Morris during the early signing period that ended Friday.