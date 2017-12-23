DRIVETIME MAHATMA: The grass is greener on west side

Dear Mahatma: I live in Little Rock's midtown but happened to drive out west not long ago. I noticed how nice and green and pretty are the medians that divide Chenal Parkway. They made those ugly, asphalt-covered dividers on University Avenue all the more unattractive. Why are we getting the landscape shaft? Is the city willing to replant those medians with something alive? -- Green with Envy

Dear Green: Who better to answer than Jon Honeywell, the city's chief cook and bottle washer for the Public Works Department?

He says the city understands that green space benefits the aesthetics of a street and every effort is made to incorporate green space into the design of new and reconstructed streets.

"Unfortunately at this time the funding for the replacement of the medians in University Avenue is not available. If in the future funding does become available, the city will be happy to work to provide a street corridor that all of Little Rock's citizens can be proud of."

As sure as New Year's Day follows Christmas, and one glass of wine follows another, the Arkansas State Police will ramp up traffic patrols during the holidays.

We put this important reminder into this column of tongue-in-cheek bloviation because it's a serious matter when people drink too much and get themselves arrested. Or hurt. Or dead.

The state police agency reminds us that traffic accidents killed 37,461 people in the United States in 2016, and that 28 percent of the fatalities -- 10,497 -- perished in crashes in which a driver was over the blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, the legal limit.

Dudes, take Uber or Lyft. Or have a designated driver. Or get blotto in the safety of home. Better yet, don't get blotto, a condition under which nothing good ever happens.

The Mahatma has made a point of driving over the two recently completed big highway projects in these parts. Those would be the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 430 off Cantrell Road in Little Rock, and the viaduct over the railroad tracks on East McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock.

We pronounce them toots adorbs.

The on-ramp was taken in the rain, at night, and our impression was that the ramp is long and really, really dark under such conditions. And yes, there is a street, or effectively a driveway, off the beginning of the ramp down which drivers should not go. A big yellow sign says: "Dead End." Seriously.

Over on the north side, the viaduct on East McCain is a wonder, and a wonderful addition to North Little Rock's road system. No more waiting, waiting, waiting for a train to pass through. Indeed, our drive over the viaduct coincided with the passing of a train. Ironic. Or something.

A detour was in effect for many months. Now, getting to pie at BJ's Market Cafe is a breeze.

Vanity plate: NSFW. As in Not Safe for Work.

