Young's 31 lead Sooners to victory over Wildcats

NO. 17 OKLAHOMA 104, NORTHWESTERN 78

NORMAN, Okla. -- Trae Young had 31 points and 12 assists to help No. 17 Oklahoma defeat Northwestern 104-78 on Friday night.

Young, the nation's leader in scoring and assists, tied an NCAA record with 22 assists in a 105-68 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night. He followed it up by making 9 of 16 shots, including 8 of 13 three-point attempts. He became the first Oklahoma player since Stacey King in 1988-89 to post at least 10 consecutive games with 20 or more points.

Christian James matched a career high with 19 points and Brady Manek and Jamuni McNeace each added 11 for the Sooners (10-1), who won their eighth consecutive since losing to Arkansas on Nov. 23. The Sooners have scored at least 90 points in 8 of their 11 games.

Dererk Pardon had 17 points and 9 rebounds for Northwestern (9-5), which had won 4 consecutive.

The Sooners jumped to a 7-0 lead and forced Northwestern to call a timeout 72 seconds into the game.

It didn't get much better for the Wildcats. Young got Sooners fans out of their seats with a lob to James for a dunk that gave the Sooners a 41-22 lead.

Young hit a deep three in the final seconds of the first half to give the Sooners a 68-38 lead. He had 25 points and 10 assists before the break.

The Wildcats had no answer for Young, but no one has found one yet. Northwestern shot a respectable 45 percent and still got blown out.

The Sooners entered the game leading the nation in scoring and upped their average. They shot 61 percent from the field.

In other Top 25/SEC men’s games Friday, Mikal Bridges scored 20 points and No. 1 Villanova remained unbeaten with a 95-71 rout of Hofstra. Bridges was one of five players in double figures for Villanova (12-0). Justin Wright-Foreman had 25 points for Hofstra (7-5), which has lost two consecutive. ... Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, Tra Holder added 19 and No. 3 Arizona State dominated from the start in a 104-65 victory over Pacific. The Sun Devils (12-0) have been plagued by slow starts in recent games, but Arizona State jumped on Pacific (5-8) early and didn’t let the Tigers up. ... J.P. Macura scored 15 points and No. 9 Xavier hung on to beat Northern Iowa 77-67 for its seventh consecutive victory. Trevon Bluiett scored 12 points with seven rebounds for the Musketeers (12-1). Bennett Koch had 26 points for the Panthers (8-4). … Landry Shamet scored 23 points to push No. 11 Wichita State past Florida Gulf Coast 75-65. Darral Willis finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds for Wichita State (10-2). Brandon Goodwin scored 20 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (7-7), and Zach Johnson had 19. Goodwin and Johnson were a combined 15 of 38 from the field. … Kyle Guy had 15 points, DeAndre Hunter had 14 and Ty Jerome added 10 as No. 13 Virginia wrapped up its nonconference schedule with an 82-48 victory over Hampton. The Cavaliers (11-1) held Hampton to 20.6 percent from the field in the second half. Virginia shot 51.5 percent in the second half and outscored Hampton (5-9) 34-10 in the paint. Alex Robinson scored a season-high 23 points and No. 15 TCU set a school record with its nation-leading 17th consecutive victory, beating William & Mary 86-75 in the Horned Frogs’ final Big 12 tuneup. Jaylen Fisher had 17 of his career-high 21 points in the second half for TCU (12-0). Matt Milon was 6 of 11 from long range and scored 22 points for the Tribe (7-4). … Zach Smith scored 16 points in his first game since not getting to start because of a violation of team rules and No. 21 Texas Tech beat Abilene Christian 74-47 in the Red Raiders’ final tuneup for the rugged Big 12. Texas Tech (11-1) won its fifth consecutive game and extended its non-conference home winning streak to 38 games. Tevin Foster and Hayden Howell scored nine points each for the Wildcats (8-5). … Yante Maten’s season-high 30 points and suffocating defense in the first half led Georgia to an 84-66 victory over Temple. Maten also had 12 rebounds for Georgia (9-2), which is off to its best start in Mark Fox’s ninth season. Obi Enechionyia led Temple (7-4) with 27 points. … Terence Davis scored 25 points, including 6 three-point shots, as Mississippi defeated Bradley 82-59. Davis was 9 of 14 from the field as Ole Miss (7-5) raced to a 40-22 halftime lead. Bradley (10-3) was led by Darrell Brown with 16 points and five assists. … Chris Chiozza scored 16 points, Jalen Hudson added 13 and Florida beat Incarnate Word 75-60. Florida (8-4) made 6 three-pointers and converted 2 three-point plays in the first 11 minutes of the second half to turn a close game into a lopsided affair. Charles Brown III led Incarnate Word (5-5) with 13 points. Simi Socks added 11. … Jeff Roberson scored 21 points, including 5 three-pointers, and Vanderbilt won its final tune-up before SEC play with a 92-51 rout of Alcorn State. Vanderbilt (5-7) set a season high for three-pointers for the second consecutive game by going 17 for 35 from beyond the arc. A.J. Mosby led Alcorn State (4-9) with 11 points and Troymain Crosby added 10. … Tremont Waters and Duop Reath each scored 15 points as LSU defeated North Florida 104-52. Waters and Reath were a combined 12 of 21 from the field for LSU (8-3). Waters, who made 3 three-pointers, matched his season high in assists with 10. Reath, who made 7 of 12 field-goal attempts, grabbed 9 rebounds. Trip Day was the leading scorer for North Florida (5-10) with 11 points. ... Mohamed Bamba had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocked shots to lead Texas to a 66-50 victory over Alabama. The Longhorns (9-3) scored 12 consecutive points to pull away down the stretch. John Petty led Alabama (8-4) with 14 points.

