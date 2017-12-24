PAPER TRAILS: Beau pops question to Savvy Shields, former Miss America from Arkansas

ONE GOLDEN RING: Savvy Shields, crowned Miss America 2017 and Miss Arkansas 2016, has some new favorite bling.

Her oval-cut diamond on a gold-studded engagement band.

Nate Wolfe, a Kansas City lawyer whom Shields met at a friend's wedding and has dated for more than 2½ years, popped the question Dec. 15.

Shields thought she was booked for an appearance at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville -- the site of the couple's first date. Instead, Wolfe surprised her there.

"We walked for a little while along the trails until we got to the bridge where he pulled out a letter that he read aloud and then got on one knee to propose," Shields says. "I was crying, giggling and jumping the entire time. It was perfect."

Even more perfect? Wolfe surprising her with a party of friends and family to celebrate.

Shields, a 22-year-old University of Arkansas art major who will finish her degree next semester, says about their plans: "We have not set a date yet, just living in the excited moment. ... I truly have not stopped smiling."

Our former Miss America is pretty thrilled about being a Mrs.

18 ACRES SHINING: The Daily Meal website compiled a list of "The Best Christmas Light Displays in Every State."

In Arkansas, the distinction went to the Holiday Lights at Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs, open daily from 5-9 p.m. through Dec. 31 (closed Christmas Day).

Not that they needed the publicity. From garvangardens.org: "Friday and Saturday nights are typically VERY crowded and visitors choosing to attend those nights in December should expect to wait a minimum of 1-2 hours to park and enter the Gardens."

Expect to see lots of headlights and taillights before the Christmas lights.

ONE SINGER SINGING: In Elf, Buddy (Will Ferrell) says: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear."

Sheryl New of Little Rock experienced that firsthand last week.

New, who works as assistant bookkeeper for Weight Watchers, was checking out at the crowded Toys R Us on Financial Centre Parkway last week. She says, "I started singing Christmas music, which I love."

She noticed a man who had only a gift card to purchase in a longer line and offered to let him go ahead of her. "He said, 'Hey, you are singing and happy, I think I will!'"

While checking out, he told the cashier the amount for his gift card and said, "Her items, too," paying for the $30 worth of toys New was holding. She says: "He was a sweetheart, and it was such a beautiful moment. I had two items, but he truly blessed me! God is so good."

Indeed. And clearly so is New's singing!

Wish you a very merry Christmas!

Email: jchristman@arkansasonline.com

SundayMonday on 12/24/2017