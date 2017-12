The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 617 Broadway St., residence, Thomas Bowker, 11 p.m. Dec. 9, cash totaling $300, property valued at $26.

• 401 E. 3rd St., business, Danny Cox, 4 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $151.

72204

• 2306 Vancouver Drive, residence, Darren Thomas, 10:25 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $3,221.

• 3312 Potter St., residence, Fay McTyer-Blood, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $2,200.

• 3400 Asher Ave., business, unknown, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $60.

• 1600 John Barrow Road, residence, Jalen Huery, 11 a.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $161.

• 7507 Colonel Glenn Road, business, Joey Tapia, 8:40 p.m. Dec. 13, property valued at $352.

• 2924 Vancouver Drive, residence, Cassandra Jones, 8 a.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $2,210.

72205

• 515 Brookside Drive, residence, Grant Beasley, 5:30 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $780.

• 2123 Labette Manor Drive, residence, Kiesha Findley, 7:05 a.m. Dec. 14, cash totaling $260, property value unknown.

• 22 Rosemunn Drive, residence, Melissa Jude, 10 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $850.

72206

• 6509 Heather Lane, residence, Helen Miller, 1 p.m. Dec. 3, property value unknown.

• 901 W. Charles Bussey Ave., residence, Chloe Scott, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $1,821.

72209

• 5605 W. 51st St., residence, Wes Long, 9:24 a.m. Nov. 23, property value unknown.

• 8419 Baseline Road, residence, Purre Doyle, 7:45 a.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $350.

• 9812 Stardust Trail, residence, Jasmine Burse, 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,010.

• 5225 Stanley Drive, residence, Karrietta Frazir, 11 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $800.

• 8223 Scott Hamilton Drive, residence, Desirae Williams, 5:20 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $901.

• 7220 Woodson Road, residence, Marika Collins, 3:40 p.m. Dec. 13, property value unknown.

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, residence, Kimberly Brown, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $2,000.

• 9800 Stardust Trail, residence, Melanie Moncrief, 4:06 p.m. Dec. 14, property valued at $100.

• 5922 S. University Ave., business, Jason Benton, 8 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $1,001.

• 58 Southern Oaks Drive, residence, Linda Knight, 8 a.m. Dec. 15, property valued at $3,501.

72103

• 12212 Heinke Road, residence, Stephanie Gough, 8 a.m. Dec. 12, property valued at $2,940.

72210

• 12001 Colonel Glenn Road, business, Michael Stewart, 2:20 a.m. Dec. 16, cash totaling $1,500, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1001 Ferry St., residence, Ray Williams, 6:51 a.m. Dec. 9, property valued at $2,040.

• 1023 Parker St., residence, Amber Pye, 10:40 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,640.

• 222 E. 12th St., business, unknown, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,480.

• 1409 Parker St., Apt. B, residence, Leslie Richardson, 7 a.m. Dec. 14, cash totaling $500, property valued at $1,640.

72116

• 2401 Lakeview Road, Bldg. L Apt. 2, residence, Opel Wohl, 12:21 a.m. Dec. 9, property valued at $1,600.

• 3408 Fiesta Ave., residence, Martha Haun, 8:43 p.m. Dec. 10, property valued at $650.

72117

• 21 Sandlefoot Cove, residence, Tony Edwards, 4:04 p.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $1,535.

72118

• 3920 Freeman Circle, residence, Frankie Henderson, 10:36 a.m. Dec. 11, property valued at $600.

• 1818 Arrowhead Road, residence, Katesha Simpkins, 7:15 a.m. Dec. 14, property value unknown.

