First untethered spacewalker dies at 80

HOUSTON — NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, has died. He was 80.

He was famously photographed in 1984 flying with a hefty spacewalker’s jetpack, alone in the cosmic blackness above a blue Earth. He traveled more than 300 feet away from the space shuttle Challenger during the spacewalk.

“The iconic photo of Bruce soaring effortlessly in space has inspired generations of Americans to believe that there is no limit to the human potential,” Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said in a statement. McCain and McCandless were classmates at the U.S. Naval Academy.

NASA’s Johnson Space Center said Friday that Mc-Candless died Thursday in California. No cause of death was given.

McCandless said he wasn’t nervous about the historic spacewalk.

During that flight, Mc-Candless and fellow astronaut Robert Stewart pioneered the use of NASA’s backpack device that allowed astronauts walking in space to propel themselves from the shuttle. Stewart became the second person to fly untethered two hours after McCandless.