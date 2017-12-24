Gun victim aids pal before hospital trip

A woman shot Thursday at a Little Rock apartment complex dropped off a friend before driving herself to the hospital, police said.

Officers responded around 7:40 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the area of West 51st and Meyers streets, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

A caller said he heard nine shots and noticed a black man with short hair and wearing a red jacket walking toward an apartment complex.

Police found the victim, 24-year-old Asia Monique Witchard, at UAMS Medical Center. Witchard said she was picking up a friend at the Cedar Ridge Apartments, 5517 W. 51st St., when she got caught in the crossfire as two people were shooting "back and forth," the report said.

Witchard drove to the Goodwill store near West 65th Street and Interstate 30, where she dropped off the friend before driving to the hospital, the report states.

Officer Steve Moore, a Little Rock police spokesman, said Witchard was shot in the upper chest but that her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

A physical description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available. No arrests had been made.

