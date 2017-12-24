Happiness, success top Christmas wishes

Tis the day before Christmas and all through the state, everyone's searching for that final perfect gift before its too late.

So, here's the annual Christmas wishes:

For the Broyles Family and the wonderful Broyles Foundation, continued growth and success with the Broyles Award.

For Joe Steinmetz, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville chancellor, one full calendar year of zero sports controversy. And a nice bottle of Presqu'ile Pinot Noir.

For Hunter Yurachek, to be received by all the fans -- especially all those lettermen who gave their blood, sweat and tears for the Razorbacks who have felt slighted in recent years.

For Chad Morris, two four-star and eight three-star recruits to get his first class going in the right direction. And a kick-butt defensive coordinator.

For Mike Anderson, continued success as he seamlessly blends new players with veterans.

For Dave Van Horn, a long stay in Omaha.

For the Razorback Nation, patience in the football team, confidence in the basketball team and this time next year a bowl trip.

For Bret Bielema and Jeff Long, jobs sooner than later. Both bowed out with grace and dignity, and a pocket full of money.

For Terry Mohajir -- Arkansas State University's athletic director who has turned his school into a sight to behold with amazing facilities on a feasible budget -- a bonus for a job well done.

For Blake Anderson, he's made the Red Wolves a viable contender every year, so for him its easy: a place in the polls and another bowl.

For Brad Teague, UCA's leader of athletics has done a masterful job of hiring and more success is coming for the Bears.

For UAPB Golden Lions basketball players, several nights sleep in their own beds. This team started 0-14 without one home game.

For UALR's Joe Foley, just what he deserves: another NCAA Tournament bid; and for Wes Flanigan in his second year as men's coach just a couple of great recruits.

For high school coaches across the state to please continue to teach self-discipline, self-control and self-confidence.

For John Mark Johnson, my oral surgeon -- who did my tooth implant with no pain, no swelling and no discomfort -- my heartfelt thanks.

For Dr. Chris Pittman, who worked me in on a busy day and saved me from pneumonia, another heartfelt thanks.

For the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette sports staff, those who travel and see other papers know what a great product this state is blessed to have on a daily basis, and these folks do more with less and do it best.

For my family, thanks for always caring and sharing the ups and downs of our 94-year-old matriarch.

For my tax attorney Ed Daniel, who dropped 100 pounds, continued success but know a few pounds won't hurt.

For Tommy, Baz and Roger -- who carry yours truly on a Monday morning show on The Buzz -- more of the great chemistry and wit that make them a hit.

For my friend Jerry Webster, an apartment selling guru, an appointment with John Mark Johnson to get that implant.

For my friend and financial adviser Donald McDonald, continued success and health.

For my in-house advisers at the paper, Stacy Hawkins and Kirk Montgomery -- whose sports knowledge and wisdom run deep -- thanks for sharing.

For Ray and Debbie Dillon, my Mississippi State fans, no drop off in football.

For the Kleines, Petersons, Johnsons, Jacksons and all other friends, great happiness.

Last but definitely not least, for all of those who take the time to read this column, and know how I feel about the real reason for this season, thanks for being there.

