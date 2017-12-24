Illinois woman, 42, dies in I-40 wreck

An Illinois woman died Friday after crashing into a vehicle that was stopped on an Arkansas interstate after another accident, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Maria Acosta, 42, of Carpentersville, Ill., was westbound on Interstate 40 in Pulaski County in a 2001 Mitsubishi on Friday evening, according to the report.

Just before 7 p.m., the Mitsubishi hit the back of a 2016 International tractor trailer that was stopped on the interstate because of another crash, state police said. It was rainy and roads were wet at the time.

Acosta was killed, and two others who were not named in the report were injured, according to state police. The report didn't specify which vehicle the injured were traveling in or give details on their conditions.

Metro on 12/24/2017