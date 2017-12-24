Libyan leader calls for U.N. mandate

BENGHAZI, Libya — The head of Libya’s United Nations-backed government on Saturday urged the international community to take a firm stance against those defying a 2015 political agreement stipulating a U.N. mandate that expired earlier this month.

The remarks by Prime Minister Fayez Serraj came during a meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano in the capital, Tripoli, where the U.N.-backed government is based. Alfano’s visit comes days after French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian met with Serraj and later with military strongman Khalifa Hifter in the eastern city of Benghazi. Hifter is commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army that is loyal to the House of Representatives, the rival of Serraj’s government.

Serraj and Alfano discussed preparations for elections set for next year, including ratifying an electoral law and registering voters. The government had previously announced on several occasions that the processes were underway without specifying dates. Serraj said elections in 2018 would pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the country’s political crisis.