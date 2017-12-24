Home / Latest News /
Male, female found dead inside car in southeast Arkansas
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:38 p.m.
Authorities say two people have been found dead inside a car in southeastern Arkansas.
KTHV-TV reports the two were found Saturday afternoon near Almyra in Arkansas County, about 55 miles southeast of Little Rock.
A deputy went to the scene after a caller reported first seeing the car driving along a flooded street on Friday, then seeing the car on the side of the road on Saturday.
The deputy was unable to rouse the male and female inside the car and broke a window to enter the car and discovered both were dead.
No names have been released. The bodies are being sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the causes of the deaths.
