NFL capsules

Falcons at Saints

Noon, Fox

LINE — Saints by 5½

SERIES — Falcons lead 52-45; Falcons beat Saints 20-17, Dec. 7, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(8) 122.9 RUSH 135.1 (5)

(10) 243.9 PASS 266.6 (4)

(9) 366.8 YARDS 401.7 (1)

(15) 22.7 POINTS 28.6 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(9) 106.6 RUSH 115.0 (18)

(12) 217.1 PASS 213.4 (7)

(9) 323.7 YARDS 328.4 (11)

(9) 20.1 POINTS 20.1 (9) KEY MATCHUP Falcons’ offense vs. Saints’ defense: The Falcons are 9-0 when scoring 20 or more points this season. The Saints are allowing 20.1 points per game.

Dolphins at Chiefs

Noon

LINE — Chiefs by 10½

SERIES — Dolphins lead 16-13; Chiefs beat Dolphins 34-15, Sept. 21, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(29) 88.3 RUSH 120.7 (10)

(20) 213.3 PASS 252.4 (7)

(28) 301.6 YARDS 373.1 (5)

(26) 18.0 POINTS 25.6 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(13) 109.9 RUSH 122.9 (27)

(15) 222.6 PASS 245.7 (26)

(17) 332.5 YARDS 368.6 (28)

(26) 24.4 POINTS 21.6 (14) KEY MATCHUP DE Cameron Wake vs. Chiefs’ offensive line: Wake needs 1 sack to become 11th player since 1982 with a double-digit sack season at age 35 or older.

Bills at Patriots

Noon

LINE — Patriots by 11½

SERIES — Patriots lead 71-43-1; Patriots beat Bills 23-3, Dec. 3, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(6) 129.1 RUSH 110.6 (16)

(32) 171.2 PASS 286.9 (1)

(29) 300.3 YARDS 397.5 (2)

(23) 18.9 POINTS 28.2 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(25) 122.0 RUSH 122.3 (26)

(17) 229.1 PASS 255.1 (29)

(23) 351.1 YARDS 377.4 (29)

(16) 21.9 POINTS 19.6 (6) KEY MATCHUP Bills RB LeSean McCoy vs. Patriots’ defense: McCoy has 510 yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs in 5 career games against the Patriots. He’s scored 8 of Buffalo’s 26 TDs this season and will need to have a big game to give the Bills a chance.

Browns at Bears

Noon

LINE — Bears by 6½

SERIES — Browns lead 9-6; Bears beat Browns 38-31, Dec. 15, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BEARS (RK)

(17) 109.7 RUSH 118.6 (11)

(26) 198.4 PASS 177.1 (31)

(26) 308.1 YARDS 295.7 (30)

(32) 14.8 POINTS 16.7 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BEARS (RK)

(7) 96.1 RUSH 107.6 (11)

(21) 235.6 PASS 215.6 (10)

(16) 331.7 YARDS 323.2 (8)

(30) 25.9 POINTS 21.0 (12) KEY MATCHUP Bears vs. Coach Hue Jackson’s Christmas Eve magic: In his three-year coaching career with the Raiders and Browns, Jackson is 9-37 overall. But he is 2-0 on Christmas Eve, winning last year for his only victory with the Browns and in 2011 with the Raiders.

Broncos at Redskins

Noon

LINE — Redskins by 3

SERIES — Broncos lead 7-6; Broncos beat Redskins 45-21, Oct. 27, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(14) 113.2 RUSH 92.9 (26)

(21) 209.6 PASS 236.9 (14)

(20) 322.8 YARDS 329.8 (18)

(24) 18.1 POINTS 21.8 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOS VS. REDSKINS (RK)

(4) 88.1 RUSH 123.4 (28)

(2) 188.7 PASS 223.4 (16)

(1) 276.8 YARDS 346.8 (20)

(20) 23.4 POINTS 25.6 (29) KEY MATCHUP Redskins’ offense vs. Broncos’ opportunistic defense: The Denver Broncos have won 32 consecutive games when winning the turnover battle, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. The Redskins have turned it over 11 times this season.

Lions at Bengals

Noon

LINE — Lions by 3

SERIES — Bengals lead 8-3; Bengals beat Lions 27-24, Oct. 20, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(31) 77.4 RUSH 77.0 (32)

(6) 263.5 PASS 191.9 (28)

(13) 340.9 YARDS 268.9 (32)

(7) 25.6 POINTS 16.6 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(16) 111.1 RUSH 131.5 (32)

(28) 251.2 PASS 214.0 (8)

(27) 362.3 YARDS 345.5 (19)

(25) 24.2 POINTS 21.8 (15) KEY MATCHUP QB Matthew Stafford vs. Bengals’ injury-plagued defense: Stafford has 13 TD passes and 5 INTs in his past 8 games. He faces a banged-up defense that gave up 482 yards two weeks ago to the Bears and 346 last week to the Vikings.

Chargers at Jets

Noon

LINE — Chargers by 6½

SERIES — Chargers lead 21-14-1; Chargers beat Jets 31-0, Oct. 5, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. JETS (RK)

(23) 99.4 RUSH 104.6 (19)

(3) 268.6 PASS 205.5 (23)

(7) 368.0 YARDS 310.1 (25)

(16) 22.2 POINTS 20.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. JETS (RK)

(30) 128.3 RUSH 117.9 (21)

(4) 201.9 PASS 234.3 (20)

(14) 330.2 YARDS 352.2 (24)

(3) 18.2 POINTS 24.4 (26) KEY MATCHUP Jets’ offensive line vs. Chargers’ defensive ends: Melvin Ingram is one of five players since 2015 with at least 25 sacks (28½) and 8 forced fumbles (8). Joey Bosa ranks second in the AFC with 11½ sacks.

Rams at Titans

Noon

LINE — Rams by 6½

SERIES — Rams lead 7-5; Titans beat Rams 28-21, Nov. 3, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. TITANS (RK)

(7) 123.9 RUSH 115.7 (13)

(12) 242.6 PASS 200.4 (25)

(10) 366.5 YARDS 316.1 (22)

(1) 31.3 POINTS 21.1 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMS VS. TITANS (RK)

(24) 120.8 RUSH 87.2 (3)

(6) 208.1 PASS 242.6 (25)

(12) 328.9 YARDS 329.8 (13)

(5) 19.4 POINTS 22.8 (18) KEY MATCHUP Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Titans’ defense: Gurley is the first RB in the NFL since 2010 with 3-plus TDs rushing and a TD receiving in the same game, accomplished last week. Gurley also is the first RB in the NFL with 4 overall TDs in a game since 2015.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Noon

LINE — Panthers by 10

SERIES — Panthers lead 21-13; Panthers beat Buccaneers 17-3, Oct. 29, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(27) 91.0 RUSH 135.7 (4)

(5) 263.9 PASS 198.3 (27)

(11) 354.9 YARDS 334.0 (17)

(20) 20.4 POINTS 23.6 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCCANEERS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(23) 119.5 RUSH 91.6 (5)

(32) 271.3 PASS 216.3 (11)

(31) 390.8 YARDS 307.9 (5)

(22) 24.0 POINTS 20.4 (11) KEY MATCHUP LB Luke Kuechly vs. Buccaneers’ offense: The Pro Bowler has 43 tackles and 2 INTs in his past 5 games against the Buccaneers.

Jaguars at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE — Jaguars by 4

SERIES — Series tied 2-2; 49ers beat Jaguars 42-10, Oct. 27, 2013

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(1) 149.1 RUSH 97.3 (24)

(19) 219.1 PASS 242.5 (13)

(6) 368.2 YARDS 339.8 (14)

(5) 26.7 POINTS 18.1 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARS VS. 49ERS (RK)

(19) 115.2 RUSH 119.1 (22)

(1) 168.9 PASS 231.1 (19)

(3) 284.1 YARDS 350.1 (22)

(1) 14.9 POINTS 24.1 (23) KEY MATCHUP Jaguars QB Blake Bortles vs. 49ers’ secondary: Bortles is the first Jaguars’ QB with three consecutive games with at least 2 TD passes and no interceptions. No player in NFL has done it more than four in a row since Russell Wilson in 2015.

Seahawks at Cowboys

3:25 p.m., Fox

LINE — Cowboys by 5

SERIES — Cowboys lead 10-7; Seahawks beat Cowboys 13-12, Nov. 1, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(20) 103.7 RUSH 136.6 (3)

(11) 243.0 PASS 201.1 (24)

(12) 346.7 YARDS 337.7 (15)

(13) 22.9 POINTS 24.0 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(17) 112.9 RUSH 108.4 (12)

(13) 217.9 PASS 229.7 (18)

(15) 330.8 YARDS 338.1 (18)

(12) 21.0 POINTS 22.2 (17) KEY MATCHUP Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin vs. Cowboys WR Dez Bryant: Griffin is tied for NFC rookie lead with 13 pass breakups. He will get several chances to defend Bryant, who should see more single coverage with RB Ezekiel Elliott back for the Cowboys.

Giants at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE — Cardinals by 3

SERIES — Giants lead 80-43-2; Cardinals beat Giants 25-14, Sept. 14, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(28) 89.0 RUSH 85.4 (30)

(17) 222.0 PASS 234.4 (15)

(24) 311.0 YARDS 319.8 (21)

(30) 16.3 POINTS 17.6 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(31) 128.4 RUSH 92.1 (6)

(31) 263.4 PASS 221.1 (14)

(32) 391.8 YARDS 313.2 (7)

(28) 25.4 POINTS 24.1 (23) KEY MATCHUP Giants’ defense vs. another NFC West offense: The Giants have allowed 106 points combined in losses to NFC West teams the 49ers (31-23), Rams (51-17) and Seahawks (24-7).

