DECEMBER

30 Stuttgart chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Lester Sieber (870) 946-5713 or las72042@yahoo.com

31 Russellville Chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nathan Brent (479) 857-8887 or nathan_brent1014@yahoo.com

JANUARY

6 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Arthur Loyd (870) 378-8050 or aloyd27bison@yahoo.com

9 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

11 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Ann's Bridal. Larry Winningham (501) 827-5080 or du.g8ors@yahoo.com

13 Piggott Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Clay County Fairgrounds. joey Rahn (870) 634-6775 or rahnj70@gmail.com

18 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grand Prairie Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

20 Newport chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Thomas Crosslin (870) 664-0234 or crosslin@arkansassteel.com

20 Lawrence County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Wallin Agri Aviation. Phillip Briner (501) 454-5558 or prbriner@gmail.com

20 Holly Grove Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tri-County Farmers Assoc. Stanley Powell (870) 270-7331 or spowell4@yahoo.com

20 Harrisburg chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Jason Stewart (870) 219-0782 or duckdaddystew@yahoo.com

25 Gregory chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Tamale Factory. Tommie Lindsey (870) 208-5967 or tommie.lindsey@yahoo.com

26 Clarendon Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Executive Center. Beth Loman (870) 830-1871 or bethbooker@yahoo.com

27 Manila Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Big Lake Country Club. Gene Adams (870) 930-0586 or adamsgene@rittermail.com

27 Lee County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Marianna Civic Center. Justin Higgins (870) 897-2799 or jhigginsfarms@yahoo.com

27 DeWitt chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas County Fairgrounds. Gary Boyd (870) 946-9430 or gtboyd@hotmail.com

30 North Pulaski chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Sherwood Forest. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com

FEBRUARY

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Pkwy., Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

16-17 Ducks Unlimited state convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

23 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington in Centerton. Mike Hyman (479) 657-1441 or mike.hyman1976@yahoo.com

24 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Department Bldg. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com

MARCH

1 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Fairgrounds. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

9 Ozark Mountain Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Foundation annual dinner & auction. The Castle at Harmon Ranch, Greenbrier. 6 p.m. Matt Johnson (501) 804-3155

13 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway., Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

APRIL

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

MAY

8 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

JUNE

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com.

Sports on 12/24/2017