Pope orders probe into financial woes

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican confirmed on Friday that Pope Francis had ordered an investigation into allegations of financial and other irregularities in the diocese of one of his top advisers, Honduran Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga.

Italian newsweekly L’Espresso said the investigation was initiated in May after allegations of failed investments, questionable expenses by one of Rodriguez Maradiaga’s deputies, and the ultimate destination of a $41,520 monthly payment to the cardinal by the Catholic University of Honduras.

Rodriguez Maradiaga’s supporters have told Catholic media the university funds — which belong to the Honduran church — are used to pay salaries and other diocesan expenses, and that such arrangements are used by other Honduran bishops.

The Vatican press office confirmed Friday that Francis ordered up an investigation, but provided no details. Significantly, it didn’t deny L’Espresso’s report.

Rodriguez Maradiaga is one of Francis’ top cardinal advisers. He was the longtime head of the Vatican’s Caritas International charity.