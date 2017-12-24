Thomas big in big games

North Little Rock’s running game isn’t just a one-man show.

Not with juniors Oscar Ad-away and Tyler Day and sophomore Brandon Thomas.

But as the 2017 season progressed, Thomas took over as North Little Rock’s No. 1 running back and proved to be one of the best offensive players in Class 7A.

Thomas, 5-11, 185 pounds, rushed for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries in 13 games. He averaged 122.8 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has named Thomas as its All-Arkansas Preps sophomore player of the year.

“He’s done it all year long,” North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. “I’m so proud of Brandon. Brandon is a hard-nosed, tough kid. He’s a fantastic young man.”

Thomas saved his best performances of the season for North Little Rock’s biggest games.

In a showdown Oct. 27 between then-No. 2 North Little Rock at then-No. 1 Bryant, Thomas had a season-high 25 carries and finished with 170 yards and 1 touchdown in the Charging Wildcats’ 25-14 victory over the Hornets. That victory helped North Little Rock earn the 7A-Central Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Class 7A playoffs.

In the Class 7A state championship game Dec. 2 against Bentonville at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, the Charging Wildcats turned to Thomas when they were down 14-0 in the first quarter.

Thomas’ first-half touchdown runs of 24 and 8 yards allowed North Little Rock to get back into the game, as it pulled within 16-14 before halftime. North Little Rock went on to defeat Bentonville 44-37 for the school’s first state championship since 1972 when it was Ole Main. Thomas finished with a season-high 199 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries against the Tigers.

It’s the second consecutive season that a 7A-Central Conference sophomore running back has been named All-Arkansas Preps sophomore of the year. Little Rock Catholic’s Samy Johnson earned the honor in 2016.

Thomas at a glance

SCHOOL North Little Rock

POSITION Running back

HIGHLIGHTS Rushed for 1,597 yards and 13 touchdowns on 209 carries. ... Averaged 112.8 yards per game and 7.6 yards per carry. ... MVP of Class 7A state championship game.

How they were chosen

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps team was chosen with the help of college and high school football coaches from around the state. Players were selected for their performance on the field this season. Academic standing isn’t reflected in the selections.

