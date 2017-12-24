TODAY’S GAME

All times Central

Hawaii Bowl

FRESNO STATE (9-4) VS. HOUSTON (7-4)

SITE Aloha Stadium, Honolulu TIME (TV) 7:30 p.m. (ESPN) LINE Houston by 1 1/2 SERIES First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Bulldogs will try to become just the second team — the first was Miami (Ohio) in 2010 — in FBS history to go from double-digit losses in one season to double-digit victories in the next. The Cougars are trying for their third bowl victory in four seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

HOUSTON RB DUKE CATALON VS. FRESNO STATE’S FRONT SEVEN Catalon has led the Cougars in rushing in each of the past two seasons. He is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has scored 8 TDs in 2017, but he will be opposed by a Cougars defense that ranks second in the Mountain West in run defense (116.6 yards per game) and ninth nationally in scoring defense (17.2 points per game).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

HOUSTON DT Ed Oliver racked up the accolades this season, including American Athletic Conference defensive player of year honors. Most notably, he was selected as winner of the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman. Oliver has 14½ tackles for loss this season. FRESNO STATE WR KeeSean Johnson earned All-Mountain West second-team honors after recording team-highs of 69 receptions for 918 yards and 8 TDs. He has caught at least 4 passes in 12 of 13 games and at least 6 passes in 6 of 13 games.