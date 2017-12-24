Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Political analysts. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Panel of correspondents. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — White House legislative affairs director Marc Short; Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
The Associated Press
Print Headline: TV news shows
