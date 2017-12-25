1 killed after car veers off Arkansas highway, hits tree

One person was killed and another hurt on Sunday when a car crashed into a tree north of Gurdon in Clark County.

About 8:45 p.m., a 1992 Honda Civic was traveling north on Arkansas 53 when it crossed the centerline, veered off the highway and hit a tree, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A passenger identified as 23-year-old Brandon Weems of Gurdon died at the scene. A second person was listed as being hurt, though the report provided no further details.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry. There was no indication what may have caused the car to leave the highway.

The death was one of at least 483 in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures. At least 563 people died in traffic crashes in 2016.