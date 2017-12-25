A joyful noise: Wrack the halls with fractured carols, fa-la-la-la-la … la … la …
By Celia Storey
It is the morning of Christmas and all through the house the Armstrong siblings are romping, but their parents are not.
This could be in the 1980s or the '90s -- or last year. Jenny, Laura and Michael, children of Linda and the Rev. Roger Armstrong, have a tradition that's 30 years old, or older.
First, they sit beside the dazzling tree and upend or poke through their stockings. Their parents, worn out from parental duties, snooze behind their closed door at the end of a hallway. After a while the kids scrounge scrap paper or an envelope and huddle on a bed or under the tree to scribble -- their lyrics.
New words for old tunes. They rewrite the lovely, traditional carols whose tunes come effortlessly to every singer and whose lyrics have already been parodied by clever kids or adults from Mad Magazine and Walt Kelly to Tom Lehrer and Saturday Night Live. (See Overboard on Page 5D.)
"We would do a quick little mini rehearsal, not more than one time through, maximum," Jenny Armstrong Boulden says. "Then we would go to the end of the hallway, to my parents' bedroom, and knock on the door loudly and do a lot of ahem, ahem -- coughing and pretending like we were tuning our instruments."
Then comes the singing. It is not beautiful.
"We would often hear Mom and Dad laughing through the door
but they wouldn't get up until we finished all of our concert and said, 'That's it.'"
Her father was a Methodist minister, so the family moved around. "The hallway was often different but it was always the same tradition."
And it could happen again today: "Much to my husband's chagrin," she says. The siblings write new wake-up songs every Christmas they're together. And little sister Laura Shachmut lives in Boston and has children of her own who, Boulden suspects, will take up the musical impudence and carry it, brightly glowing, into the future.
Here's a little collection of Christmas parodies for your amusement, with new words for old songs and written by Arkansans who wish us all a very merry, tuneful day.
Dashing Through the House
to the tune of "Jingle Bells"
Dashing through the house
With crazy bed-head hair
Running just to see
What Santa has left here!
A thousand gifts have come
We're so eager to see
But first we need our mom and dad
To begin the festivities!
So! Wake up Mom!
Wake up Dad!
Christmas Day is here!
We've been waiting for this day
Since practically last year! Hey!
Wake up Mom! Wake up Dad!
It's time to start the show!
So get yourselves up out of bed
It's Christmas Day, you know!
-- Jenny Armstrong Boulden, Michael Armstrong, Laura Shachmut
Hark! The Little Kitties Sing
to the tune of "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing"
Hark! The little kitties sing
What's that brand new shiny thing?
"With baubles and dangles as far as the eye can see."
"I think the owners call it a Christmas tree."
"Hark!" said One, "Let us cavort!"
"Hark!" said the Other, "Oh, what sport!
Till the tree comes crashing down
And the owners rush in with a frown.
Hark! The little kitties sing
Let's climb the brand new shiny thing!
-- Maria Castro
Little Rock
Hey, Ho
to the traditional tune, to be sung in the round
Hey, ho,
Can't afford a phone
Apps and texts and selfies
Have I none.
Yet Will I Be merr-e-e-e-ery.
-- Celia Storey
Is This My Child?
to the tune of "What Child Is This?"
What child is this who ate his peas
And now is in bed and is sleeping?
Who picked up toys and made no noise
While I washed clothes and was sweeping.
He washed his face and said the grace.
And took out trash after dinner.
He gets the gist of the Naughty List.
I think that we've hit on a winner.
This, this is the Christmas thing
That brings me joy and makes me sing.
Thank God for the Naughty List
Salvation of this mother, Mary.
-- Nathania Sawyer
Little Rock
We Can't Wait Anymore
to the tune of "Silent Night" (starts off prettily, then gets loud)
Silent night, Christmas Eve night
Is over now, because: daylight.
We children await our mom and dad
To see what presents await to be had.
We can't wait anymore.
We can't wait anymore.
Silent night, Christmas Eve night
Was cool, but now it's shining bright.
Our stockings have
Already been plundered.
An orange in each toe,
In case you wondered,
Sleep, and we will run wiiiii-ld.
Sleep, and we will run wild.
-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut
Away With You, Termites
to the tune of "Away in a Manger"
The termites are snoring real deep underground
While up on their rooftop, arises the sound
Of pick ax and shovel and pressurized spray.
We called in the bug men to kill them today.
The bug men are trenching our whole house around
And next comes the spraying of wood, brick and ground.
Chlorfenapyr and fipronil, imidacloprid
Let's poison those termites until they are dead.
-- Celia Storey
Dashing Through the Leaves
to the tune of "Jingle Bells"
Dashing through the leaves
With the ez-start Stihl blower I slay
In search of ground I go
Puffing all the way
Crinkly leaves
Crunchy leaves
Blowing all around
Once again on annual quest
In search of the ground I go
Up the hill, down the drive
Oak, maple and hickory fly
Blown back in my face by wind
Oh you cruel shade has been -- Oh!
Crinkly leaves
Crunchy leaves
Blowing back on me
How you vex me
How you tax me
Maybe next year your tree will be firewood.
-- Lee Clark
Little Rock
God Rest Ye Merry Wootie Cat
in memory of the deceased felines Wootie and Griddle, circa 1996
to the tune of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
God rest ye merry Wootie Cat
For we would like to sleep
But just when we are nodding off
Into the bed you leap
You bite our toeses, smite our noses
With your tiny teeth
And deprive us of comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
And deprive us of comfort and joy
The Griddle Cat is on the pillow
Pressed against my head
I wish she'd find a more convenient
Spot upon the bed
She stretches out and spreads about
Her many hairs to shed
And deprives me of comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
And deprives me of comfort and joy
I really think that we should move
Into a bigger bed
The kitties frolic all about
As if this were Club Med
The only chance that they might leave
Is when they both are fed
And then we might have comfort and joy
Comfort and joy
And then we might have comfort and joy
-- Karen Hayes,
Dogtown Poetry
Get Up
to the tune of "The First Noel"
The first daylight,
We children did see
The magic of Christmas
All 'round the tree.
Y'all stayed up late
To greet Santa Claus,
But now you're still sleeping--
Ju-uh-ust because.
Ge-et up, Ge-et up! Ge-et up, Get up!
Ge-e-e-t tuh-up, Get uh-up, Get up!
-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut
A Runner's Carol for the Oblivious and Noisy
to the tune of "Jingle Bells"
Jingle keys, jingle keys
Jingle in my brain
I'm deranged
Your loose change
Is driving me insane -- hey!
Oh-my-God
Your iPod
Is a wave of sound
Let's discuss
The city bus
About to mow you down
Dashing down the street
I'm a happy girl
'Til I catch your beat
And you rock my world
Don't care if it's rap
Don't care if it's Bach
Or your sloshing Camelbak
I've heard it for a block
Oh!
Jingle keys, jingle keys
Jingle in my brain
I'm deranged
Your loose change
Is driving me insane
-- Karen Hayes,
Dogtown Poetry
Oh, What Joy to Work
To the tune of "Jingle Bells"
Dashing through the house
in one open-toed shoe
looking for the match
Crying all the way... hey
Stepped on Bob's LEGOs
Tripped and broke my nose
Oh what fun it is to work
on Christmas holiday
Ohhh
Barbie dolls, basketballs, Nintendo on the TV
Make a buck
And spend five bucks
the American way today hey!
-- Corina Fedorowicz
Hot Springs
From Much Too Afar
to the tune of "We Three Kings"
We three kids
Of Arkansas are
Gazing at presents
from much, much too far.
Boxes and bags,
With our names on tags
Piled high 'neath that Christmas star.
(refrain)
Oh, oh, Mother and Father,
You're so, so bright,
But there are gifts
Beyond your sight,
Please, Ma'am, please Sir,
Come out by Easter?
You've already slept
Through the night.
We three kids
From Little Rock
Have patiently waited
Through tick and through tock.
Parents sleeping,
Never peeping,
It's way past wake-up o'clock!
We three kids of Little Rock sing
Loudly, off-key,
Our parents to bring
To the tree,
It's all for me! (and me!) (and me!)
We even got you something!
-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut
