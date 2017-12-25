A joyful noise: Wrack the halls with fractured carols, fa-la-la-la-la … la … la …

It is the morning of Christmas and all through the house the Armstrong siblings are romping, but their parents are not.

This could be in the 1980s or the '90s -- or last year. Jenny, Laura and Michael, children of Linda and the Rev. Roger Armstrong, have a tradition that's 30 years old, or older.

First, they sit beside the dazzling tree and upend or poke through their stockings. Their parents, worn out from parental duties, snooze behind their closed door at the end of a hallway. After a while the kids scrounge scrap paper or an envelope and huddle on a bed or under the tree to scribble -- their lyrics.

New words for old tunes. They rewrite the lovely, traditional carols whose tunes come effortlessly to every singer and whose lyrics have already been parodied by clever kids or adults from Mad Magazine and Walt Kelly to Tom Lehrer and Saturday Night Live. (See Overboard on Page 5D.)

"We would do a quick little mini rehearsal, not more than one time through, maximum," Jenny Armstrong Boulden says. "Then we would go to the end of the hallway, to my parents' bedroom, and knock on the door loudly and do a lot of ahem, ahem -- coughing and pretending like we were tuning our instruments."

Then comes the singing. It is not beautiful.

"We would often hear Mom and Dad laughing through the door

but they wouldn't get up until we finished all of our concert and said, 'That's it.'"

Her father was a Methodist minister, so the family moved around. "The hallway was often different but it was always the same tradition."

And it could happen again today: "Much to my husband's chagrin," she says. The siblings write new wake-up songs every Christmas they're together. And little sister Laura Shachmut lives in Boston and has children of her own who, Boulden suspects, will take up the musical impudence and carry it, brightly glowing, into the future.

Here's a little collection of Christmas parodies for your amusement, with new words for old songs and written by Arkansans who wish us all a very merry, tuneful day.

Dashing Through the House

to the tune of "Jingle Bells"

Dashing through the house

With crazy bed-head hair

Running just to see

What Santa has left here!

A thousand gifts have come

We're so eager to see

But first we need our mom and dad

To begin the festivities!

So! Wake up Mom!

Wake up Dad!

Christmas Day is here!

We've been waiting for this day

Since practically last year! Hey!

Wake up Mom! Wake up Dad!

It's time to start the show!

So get yourselves up out of bed

It's Christmas Day, you know!

-- Jenny Armstrong Boulden, Michael Armstrong, Laura Shachmut

Hark! The Little Kitties Sing

to the tune of "Hark, the Herald Angels Sing"

Hark! The little kitties sing

What's that brand new shiny thing?

"With baubles and dangles as far as the eye can see."

"I think the owners call it a Christmas tree."

"Hark!" said One, "Let us cavort!"

"Hark!" said the Other, "Oh, what sport!

Till the tree comes crashing down

And the owners rush in with a frown.

Hark! The little kitties sing

Let's climb the brand new shiny thing!

-- Maria Castro

Little Rock

Hey, Ho

to the traditional tune, to be sung in the round

Hey, ho,

Can't afford a phone

Apps and texts and selfies

Have I none.

Yet Will I Be merr-e-e-e-ery.

-- Celia Storey

Is This My Child?

to the tune of "What Child Is This?"

What child is this who ate his peas

And now is in bed and is sleeping?

Who picked up toys and made no noise

While I washed clothes and was sweeping.

He washed his face and said the grace.

And took out trash after dinner.

He gets the gist of the Naughty List.

I think that we've hit on a winner.

This, this is the Christmas thing

That brings me joy and makes me sing.

Thank God for the Naughty List

Salvation of this mother, Mary.

-- Nathania Sawyer

Little Rock

We Can't Wait Anymore

to the tune of "Silent Night" (starts off prettily, then gets loud)

Silent night, Christmas Eve night

Is over now, because: daylight.

We children await our mom and dad

To see what presents await to be had.

We can't wait anymore.

We can't wait anymore.

Silent night, Christmas Eve night

Was cool, but now it's shining bright.

Our stockings have

Already been plundered.

An orange in each toe,

In case you wondered,

Sleep, and we will run wiiiii-ld.

Sleep, and we will run wild.

-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut

Away With You, Termites

to the tune of "Away in a Manger"

The termites are snoring real deep underground

While up on their rooftop, arises the sound

Of pick ax and shovel and pressurized spray.

We called in the bug men to kill them today.

The bug men are trenching our whole house around

And next comes the spraying of wood, brick and ground.

Chlorfenapyr and fipronil, imidacloprid

Let's poison those termites until they are dead.

-- Celia Storey

Dashing Through the Leaves

to the tune of "Jingle Bells"

Dashing through the leaves

With the ez-start Stihl blower I slay

In search of ground I go

Puffing all the way

Crinkly leaves

Crunchy leaves

Blowing all around

Once again on annual quest

In search of the ground I go

Up the hill, down the drive

Oak, maple and hickory fly

Blown back in my face by wind

Oh you cruel shade has been -- Oh!

Crinkly leaves

Crunchy leaves

Blowing back on me

How you vex me

How you tax me

Maybe next year your tree will be firewood.

-- Lee Clark

Little Rock

God Rest Ye Merry Wootie Cat

in memory of the deceased felines Wootie and Griddle, circa 1996

to the tune of "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"

God rest ye merry Wootie Cat

For we would like to sleep

But just when we are nodding off

Into the bed you leap

You bite our toeses, smite our noses

With your tiny teeth

And deprive us of comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

And deprive us of comfort and joy

The Griddle Cat is on the pillow

Pressed against my head

I wish she'd find a more convenient

Spot upon the bed

She stretches out and spreads about

Her many hairs to shed

And deprives me of comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

And deprives me of comfort and joy

I really think that we should move

Into a bigger bed

The kitties frolic all about

As if this were Club Med

The only chance that they might leave

Is when they both are fed

And then we might have comfort and joy

Comfort and joy

And then we might have comfort and joy

-- Karen Hayes,

Dogtown Poetry

Get Up

to the tune of "The First Noel"

The first daylight,

We children did see

The magic of Christmas

All 'round the tree.

Y'all stayed up late

To greet Santa Claus,

But now you're still sleeping--

Ju-uh-ust because.

Ge-et up, Ge-et up! Ge-et up, Get up!

Ge-e-e-t tuh-up, Get uh-up, Get up!

-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut

A Runner's Carol for the Oblivious and Noisy

to the tune of "Jingle Bells"

Jingle keys, jingle keys

Jingle in my brain

I'm deranged

Your loose change

Is driving me insane -- hey!

Oh-my-God

Your iPod

Is a wave of sound

Let's discuss

The city bus

About to mow you down

Dashing down the street

I'm a happy girl

'Til I catch your beat

And you rock my world

Don't care if it's rap

Don't care if it's Bach

Or your sloshing Camelbak

I've heard it for a block

Oh!

Jingle keys, jingle keys

Jingle in my brain

I'm deranged

Your loose change

Is driving me insane

-- Karen Hayes,

Dogtown Poetry

Oh, What Joy to Work

To the tune of "Jingle Bells"

Dashing through the house

in one open-toed shoe

looking for the match

Crying all the way... hey

Stepped on Bob's LEGOs

Tripped and broke my nose

Oh what fun it is to work

on Christmas holiday

Ohhh

Barbie dolls, basketballs, Nintendo on the TV

Make a buck

And spend five bucks

the American way today hey!

-- Corina Fedorowicz

Hot Springs

From Much Too Afar

to the tune of "We Three Kings"

We three kids

Of Arkansas are

Gazing at presents

from much, much too far.

Boxes and bags,

With our names on tags

Piled high 'neath that Christmas star.

(refrain)

Oh, oh, Mother and Father,

You're so, so bright,

But there are gifts

Beyond your sight,

Please, Ma'am, please Sir,

Come out by Easter?

You've already slept

Through the night.

We three kids

From Little Rock

Have patiently waited

Through tick and through tock.

Parents sleeping,

Never peeping,

It's way past wake-up o'clock!

We three kids of Little Rock sing

Loudly, off-key,

Our parents to bring

To the tree,

It's all for me! (and me!) (and me!)

We even got you something!

-- Boulden, Armstrong, Shachmut

