College football bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com. Payouts, except for an independent like Notre Dame, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.

O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.

“OFF” is listed when a wager or a game has been removed from the betting line. Unlike the Glantz-Culver line used previously, the reasons for removing a wager or a game are not listed.

Completed games

DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT

Dec. 16 New Orleans Troy 50, North Texas 30 New Orleans $925,000 HIGHLIGHTS Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers threw for four touchdowns and ran for one, and the Troy (11-2) defense forced five tournovers in a victory over North Texas (9-5).

Dec. 16 Cure Georgia State, W. Kentucky 17 Orlando $802,000 HIGHLIGHTS Conner Manning threw for 276 yards and one touchdown as Georgia State (7-5) won its first bowl game and ended its first winning season with a victory over W. Kentucky (6-7).

Dec. 16 Las Vegas Boise State 38, Oregon 28 Las Vegas $2.8 million HIGHLIGHTS Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and two touchdown passes, Cedrick Wilson caught 10 passes for 221 yards and 1 touchdown, Kekaula Kaniho returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown and Boise State (11-3) broke a three-game losing streak against teams from Power 5 conferences with its victory over Oregon (7-6).

Dec. 16 New Mexico Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28 Albuquerque $1.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Marshall’s Keion Davis rushed for 168 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run, and Chase Lifton threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns as Marshall (8-5) improved to 11-2 in bowl games and 5-0 under Coach Doc Holliday by beating Colorado State (7-6).

Dec. 16 Camellia Middle Tenn. 35, Arkansas St. 30 Montgomery, Ala. $250,000 HIGHLIGHTS Quarterback Brent Stockstill threw for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Middle Tennessee State (7-6) over Arkansas State (7-5). The Red Wolves trailed 28-10 before closing to 35-30 on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Justice Hansen to Christian Booker with 5:03 left before the Blue Raiders ran off most of the clock before punting. Hansen completed 31 of 57 passes for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Dec. 19 Boca Raton Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3 Boca Raton, Fla. $850,000 HIGHLIGHTS Devin Singletary ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns as Florida Atlantic (11-3) ended the year on a 10-game winning streak and matched the school record for victories in a season by beating Akron (7-7).

Dec. 20 Frisco Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10 Frisco, Texas $100,000 HIGHLIGHTS J’mar Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Louisiana Tech’s defense scored twice and the Bulldogs rolled to a victory over sloppy SMU. Smith completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards, and Teddy Veal caught four passes for 84 yards for Louisiana Tech (7-6). The Bulldogs led 42-10 at the half. SMU (7-6) fumbled on its first offensive snap and turned it over on its first three drives and six times overall.

Dec. 21 Gasparilla Temple 28, Fla. International 3 St. Petersburg, Fla. $1 million HIGHLIGHTS Frank Nutile threw for 254 yards and a touchdown to lead Temple (7-6), which rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish with a winning record in its first season under Coach Geoff Collins. Florida International (8-5) matched a school record for victories in its first year under Butch Davis (Springdale).

Dec. 22 Bahamas Ohio 41, Ala.-Birmingham 6 Nassau, Bahamas $225,000 HIGHLIGHTS Dorian Brown rushed for a career-high 152 yards on just 12 carries and scored 4 touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for 2 scores and Ohio (9-4) beat Ala.-Birmingham (8-5). Brown scored on runs of 74, 9, 25 and 14 yards, two in the second quarter and two in the third.

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14 Boise, Idaho $1.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in his final game for Wyoming (8-5), and the Cowboys took advantage of Central Michigan’s eight turnovers to cruise to a victory. Allen was 11 of 19 for 154 yards with no interceptions. Central Michigan (8-5) had won five consecutive. The eight turnovers broke the previous Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record of six.

Dec. 23 Birmingham South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34 $2.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift South Florida (10-2) over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek’s 25-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher with 1:31 remaining.

Dec. 23 Armed Forces Army 42, San Diego State 35 $1.6 million HIGHLIGHTS Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a victory over San Diego State. After Rashaad Penny’s fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the score.

Dec. 23 Dollar General Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0 $1.5 million HIGHLIGHTS Jalin Moore ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Appalachian State beat Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. Appalachian State (9-4) won its third consecutive bowl game since making the complete transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015. Appalachian State ran for 327 yards. Senior quarterback Taylor Lamb threw for 131 yards.

Up next

DATE BOWL OPPONENTS (RECORDS), TIME LOCATION

Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas West Virginia (7-5) vs. Utah (6-6), 11 a.m. Dallas PAYOUT $1.67 million LINE Utah by 6½ O/U 56 TV ESPN

Dec. 26 Quick Lane Duke (6-6) vs. N. Illinois (8-4), 4:15 p.m. Detroit PAYOUT $1.8 million LINE Duke by 5½ O/U 47 TV ESPN

Dec. 26 Cactus Kansas State (7-5) vs. UCLA (6-6), 8 p.m. Phoenix PAYOUT $1.75 million LINE Kansas State by 6½ O/U 59½ TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Independence Florida State (6-6) vs. Southern Miss. (8-4), 12:30 p.m. Shreveport PAYOUT $1.49 million LINE Florida State by 17 O/U 49 TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Pinstripe Boston College (7-5) vs. Iowa (7-5), 4:15 p.m. New York PAYOUT $4.2 million LINE Iowa by 2½ O/U 45½ TV ESPN

Dec. 27 Foster Farms Purdue (6-6) vs. Arizona (7-5), 7:30 p.m. Santa Clara, Calif. PAYOUT $3.6 million LINE Arizona by 3½ O/U 66 TV FS1

Dec. 27 Texas Texas (6-6) vs. Missouri (7-5), 8 p.m. Houston PAYOUT $6.2 million LINE Missouri by 2½ O/U 60½ TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Military Virginia (6-6) at Navy (6-6), 12:30 p.m. Annapolis, Md. PAYOUT $2.07 million LINE Navy by 1½ O/U 55 TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Camping World Oklahoma State (9-3) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3), 4:30 p.m. Orlando PAYOUT $5.8 million LINE Oklahoma State by 4 O/U 63 TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Alamo TCU (10-3) vs. Stanford (9-4), 7 p.m. San Antonio PAYOUT $7.78 million LINE TCU by 2½ O/U 49 TV ESPN

Dec. 28 Holiday Michigan State (9-3) vs. Washington State (9-3), 8 p.m. San Diego PAYOUT $5.93 million LINE Michigan State by 1 O/U 46 TV FS1

Dec. 29 Belk Wake Forest (7-5) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), noon Charlotte, N.C. PAYOUT $4.62 million LINE Wake Forest by 3 O/U 65 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Sun N.C. State (8-4) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. El Paso, Texas PAYOUT $3.45 million LINE N.C. State by 6½ O/U 59½ TV CBS

Dec. 29 Music City Northwestern (9-3) vs. Kentucky (7-5), 3:30 p.m. Nashville, Tenn. PAYOUT $5.79 million LINE Northwestern by 7½ O/U 51 TV ESPN

Dec. 29 Cotton Ohio State (11-2) vs. Southern Cal (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Arlington, Texas PAYOUT TBA LINE Ohio State by 7½ O/U 64½ TV ESPN

Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Louisville (8-4) vs. Miss. State (8-4), 11 a.m. Jacksonville, Fla. PAYOUT $3.12 million LINE Louisville by 6½ O/U 63 TV ESPN

Dec. 30 Liberty Iowa State (7-5) at Memphis (10-2), 1:30 p.m. Memphis PAYOUT $4.8 million LINE Memphis by 4 O/U 65½ TV ABC

Dec. 30 Fiesta Penn State (10-2) vs. Washington (10-2), 3 p.m. Glendale, Ariz. PAYOUT TBA LINE Penn State by 1½ O/U 55 TV ESPN Dec. 30 Arizona New Mexico State (6-6) vs. Utah State (6-6), 4:30 p.m. Tucson, Ariz. PAYOUT $278,420 LINE Utah State by 4 O/U 62 TV CBSSN

Dec. 30 Orange Wisconsin (12-1) at Miami (10-2), 7 p.m. Miami PAYOUT TBA LINE Wisconsin by 5½ O/U 45 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Outback Michigan (8-4) vs. South Carolina (8-4), 11 a.m. Tampa, Fla. PAYOUT $6.3 million LINE Michigan by 7½ O/U 42½ TV ESPN2

Jan. 1 Citrus LSU (9-3) vs. Notre Dame (9-3), noon Orlando PAYOUT $8.5 million LINE LSU by 3½ O/U 51½ TV ABC

Jan. 1 Peach Cent. Florida (12-0) vs. Auburn (10-3), 1:30 p.m. Atlanta PAYOUT TBA LINE Auburn by 9½ O/U 67 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Rose Oklahoma (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)*, 4 p.m. Pasadena, Calif. PAYOUT TBA LINE Georgia by 2 O/U 60 TV ESPN

Jan. 1 Sugar Clemson (12-1) vs. Alabama (11-1)*, 7:45 p.m. New Orleans PAYOUT TBA LINE Alabama by 3 O/U 47 TV ESPN

Jan. 8 CFP Champ. Semifinal winners, 7 p.m. Atlanta PAYOUT TBA LINE TBA O/U TBA TV ESPN *CFP semifinal games SEC games in BOLD Sun Belt games in ITALICS