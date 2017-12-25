Getting it straight

Compensation of more than $1 million paid to any of the five highest-paid employees of a tax-exempt organization will be subject to an excise tax to be paid by the organization. An article Saturday about the new federal tax law’s effects on college sports incorrectly described the amount of compensation that will trigger a new tax for nonprofits.
