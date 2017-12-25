Holy Land's holiday revelry muted; In Florida, Trump lauds U.S. troops

BETHLEHEM, West Bank -- The historic birthplace of Jesus experienced a subdued Christmas Eve on Sunday, with spirits dampened by cold, rainy weather and recent violence sparked by President Donald Trump's recognition of nearby Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Crowds were thinner than in previous years as visitors, particularly Arab Christians living in Israel and the West Bank, appeared to be deterred by clashes that have broken out in recent weeks between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces. Although there was no violence Sunday, Palestinian officials scaled back the celebrations in protest.

Claire Degout, a tourist from France, said she would not allow Trump's pronouncement, which has infuriated the Palestinians and drawn widespread international opposition, to affect her decision to celebrate Christmas in the Holy Land.

"The decision of one man cannot affect all the Holy Land," she said. "Jerusalem belongs to everybody, you know, and it will be always like that, whatever Trump says."

Trump on Dec. 6 moved away from decades of U.S. policy by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and saying he would move the American Embassy to the holy city.

Bethlehem's mayor, Anton Salman, said celebrations were toned down because of anger over Trump's decision.

"We decided to limit the Christmas celebrations to the religious rituals as an expression of rejection and anger and sympathy with the victims who fell in the recent protests," he said.

Next to the city square was a poster that read "Manger Square appeal" and "#handsoffjerusalem."

"We want to show the people that we are people who deserve life, deserve our freedom, deserve our independence, deserve Jerusalem as our capital," he said.

Meanwhile, Trump opened his first Christmas Eve in office by offering season's greetings to U.S. troops stationed around the world and chatting up children who called in to a Defense Department program that tracks Santa Claus' flight path.

"Today and every day, we're incredibly thankful for you and for your families," Trump told the troops via a video hook-up from his Florida estate, where he is spending the holidays with his family. "Your families have been tremendous. Always underappreciated, the military families. The greatest people on Earth."

Trump briefly addressed members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard stationed in Qatar, Kuwait and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and patrolling the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East.

Vice President Mike Pence rallied U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan during a surprise visit last week.

Trump complimented each branch of the armed forces, starting with the Army's "Iron Brigade" combat team in Kuwait, which he said is performing a "vital mission" by partnering with the Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Saudi Arabian and Jordanian armies and providing force protection in Syria and Iraq.

In closing, Trump offered thanks to those who are spending time away from their families to "defend all of our families, our freedoms and our pride."

"Every American heart is thankful to you, and we're asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families," he said, before he asked journalists to leave the room so he could begin answering questions from service members.

Later Sunday, the president and first lady Melania Trump fielded calls from children eager to know how soon Santa Claus would get to their homes. Trump and his wife engaged callers on separate telephones in their living room as they sat in chairs on opposite sides of a Christmas tree. The calls arrived by way of a Santa-tracking program run for more than 60 years by the North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Trump told a caller from Mississippi that the state is "great" and predicted that "Santa is going to treat you very well."

He also offered encouragement when a caller from Virginia wanted to find building blocks under the Christmas tree. Trump, who made his name and fortune building things, said: "That's what I always liked, too."

"Santa moves very quickly. He'll be at your house very late at night when you're sleeping," Trump said.

The first lady wished a separate caller from California a merry Christmas.

AROUND THE WORLD

Elsewhere, at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Pope Francis celebrated a late evening Christmas vigil Mass, telling the faithful that the "simple story" of Jesus' birth in a manger changed "our history forever. Everything that night became a source of hope."

Recalling that Mary gave birth to Jesus in a manger because "there was no place for them in the inn," Francis highlighted the biblical story at a time in which the White House has restricted travel for people from predominantly Muslim countries; the Burmese military has carried out a brutal campaign against Rohingya Muslims; and wars, human trafficking and the indifference of wealthy nations have resulted in millions of families languishing in squalid refugee camps.

Using the example of the holy family to emphasize the "dangers that attend those who have to leave their home behind," Francis noted that in Bethlehem, Joseph and Mary found a city "that had no room or place for the stranger from afar," and which "seemed to want to build itself up by turning its back on others."

"So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary," he said in his homily. "We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones."

In India, a country that is about 80 percent Hindu, many people celebrate the Christian holiday.

Surabhi Sukriti, 37, of Mumbai said Christmas was so widely celebrated in her housing complex that visitors were shocked to learn how few Christians actually lived there. She and her family celebrate the holiday by baking pastries and recruiting Sukriti's brother to dress up as Santa Claus to deliver presents to her 8-year-old son.

At Tehmina Yadav's home, her son Reyhaan, 13, has submitted his Christmas list (a typewriter and a camera), and earlier this month, Yadav started planning the menu: a leg of ham, quiche and a cheese board. Other families said they ate typical Indian sweets like gulab jamun, a ball of dough dipped in liquid sugar, on the holiday.

Christmas is often celebrated by Indians who look to appear cosmopolitan but do not necessarily see Christianity as having a "legitimate role in the cultural life of the country," said Sanjay Srivastava, a sociology professor at Delhi University.

In some parts of India this month, tensions over the holiday led to confrontations.

On Dec. 18, the Hindu Jagran Manch, a far-right Hindu group, sent letters to schools in the north Indian city of Aligarh warning administrators of repercussions if they celebrated the holiday in classrooms. The local police said they would provide security in all schools and colleges in Aligarh today.

A Christmas celebration in a village in Rajasthan was disrupted on Tuesday, according to news reports, when a different Hindu group descended on a community center there, throwing away hymn books and accusing participants of trying to convert locals.

Chetan Rajhans, 34, a spokesman for the Sanatan Sanstha, a rightist Hindu organization, said Christmas promoted a "Western culture of materialistic immorality."

"Christmas is a festival that is not conducive to Indian culture or tradition, and it is in schools that the first level of conversion begins," he said, referring to classroom celebrations in which Santa distributes presents and children "begin to get attracted toward Christianity."

"We have started copying European culture in the garb of celebrating Western festivals," he added.

But despite the contentious questions hanging over the holiday, Christmas preparations moved forward in much of the country, with vendors reporting brisk sales of Christmas-themed gift baskets, stuffed Santas and miniature Nativity scenes.

"Every year, it's just crazy," said Radhika Anand, who helps manage Christmas events at a big shopping center in Delhi. "It doesn't matter if you're not a Christian. Indians believe in celebrating."

Information for this article was contributed by Jalal Hassan, Imad Isseid, Darlene Superville and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press; and by Jason Horowitz, Kai Schultz and Suhasini Raj of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/25/2017