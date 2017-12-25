Little Rock applies for funding in U.S. mayors contest

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola thinks he has the answer to reducing the city's crime rate by focusing on re-offenders, but he needs the money to do it.

So he applied to Bloomberg Philanthropies' Mayors Challenge to compete for millions of dollars to set up an online platform that would help people who are released from prison access various resources to restart their lives. If the program works as envisioned, those ex-criminals wouldn't keep committing crimes once released.

Past winners of the Mayors Challenge have dealt with early childhood education, waste management, health, and the use of data to address problems before they begin. Collectively, the five cities selected as winners of the most recent U.S. version of the contest, in 2012-13, received $9 million.

The New York-based nonprofit will select 35 cities from the 2017 applicants to receive up to $100,000 to test their ideas. Representatives of those cities will then meet in March for a boot camp, refine their ideas and submit final applications by August to vie for millions more dollars to fully implement the projects.

In October, the nonprofit will announce the grand winner, which will receive up to $5 million, and four other winners that will receive up to $1 million each to implement their plans. The goal is for the winners to come up with solutions that can be duplicated in other cities facing the same problems.

Cities that will receive the test funding will be notified in January.

In Little Rock's application, Stodola notes that despite the city's commitment to public safety, crime rates in Arkansas' capital city remain higher than those of most mid-size cities in the nation.

Some of that criminal activity is being committed by repeat offenders who leave prison and then relocate to Little Rock because of the proximity to services, the application says.

Service providers don't communicate well with one another and are sometimes duplicative, according to the application. There's no central location for a person to go to find out where to get help with various needs after getting on probation or being paroled.

The inability to navigate services and the lack of collaboration between providers drives offenders to repeat crimes, Stodola wrote in the city's application.

"Wide disparities in operational processes, capabilities and re-entry goals including poor communication often results in isolated, fragmented or duplicative services to those in most need," the application states.

"Re-entering individuals are not effectively connecting to required support systems and organizations are not effectively collaborating, making individuals more likely to recidivate thereby increasing crime," it says.

Of the 4,589 people on probation or parole in Little Rock, about 35 percent, or 1,606, are expected to commit new crimes and return to prison, according to 2012 Arkansas Department of Correction data.

About half of the people released later return to jail, the data show. But about 15 percent of released offenders return for technical violations, leaving 35 percent representing returns for new crimes.

"Unfortunately, the recidivism rate in Arkansas has remained largely unchanged for many years, and without an innovative example by the capital city to reduce it, the numbers above will continue to test resources," Stodola said in the application.

"The re-entering population also represents an untapped resource for Little Rock," he said. "By not effectively reconnecting those that have interacted with the criminal justice system, literally thousands of potentially productive citizens are not contributing to the overall well-being of the city, and their families are bearing a burden as well."

He noted that many factors that contribute to recidivism are outside the control of city government but that the municipality can help coordinate between the various stakeholders.

He's proposing that the area's technology entrepreneurs join efforts with the city and state to develop a website to connect people leaving prison with the various services they need.

Community representatives would be trained on the platform and would be available to help people using the site.

Stodola estimated it would cost about $100,000 to test the idea. Full implementation would be about $1 million.

He has suggested that the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Emerging Analytics Center, startups in the Little Rock Technology Park, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences be involved in the creation of the platform.

If chosen for the Mayors Challenge test money, the city would hire a facilitator to work with all the parties by March. Design would begin in June, a test phase would launch by the end of 2018 and the platform would go live in March 2019.

"This particular idea built on recent lessons and started with a symptom, a higher than normal crime rate, and broke it down to a problem that is particularly prevalent in the city -- recidivism -- and then even further to a piece of that problem that can readily be addressed -- the coordination of service delivery," Stodola wrote.

With the creation of the online platform, the 51.82 percent recidivism rate would hopefully show a measurable decrease within three years, the Mayors Challenge application states.

To accomplish that goal, providers would need to work together to stop duplicating services and reinvest efforts to under-provided services, and residents would need to know about the platform and choose to use it, the application says.

Stodola said he has talked with mayors in New Orleans; Memphis; Louisville, Ky.; and Kansas City, Mo., who are all interested in copying Little Rock's proposal if it is effective.

