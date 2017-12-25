Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 25, 2017, 10:32 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

NFL TOP PERFORMERS

This article was published today at 1:57 a.m.

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Jameis Winston Buccaneers 21-27-0, 367 passing, 1 TD Blake Bortles Jaguars 25-44-3, 338 passing, 2 TDs Alex Smith Saints 25-39-0, 304 passing, 1TD Jared Goff Rams 22-38-0, 301 passing, 4 TDs Kirk Cousins Redskins 19-37-1, 299 passing, 3 TDs

RUNNING BACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Bilal Powell Jets 19-145 rushing, 1 TD Dion Lewis Patriots 24-129 rushing, 1 TD Todd Gurley Rams 22-118 rushing Giovani Bernard Bengals 23-116 rushing, 1 TD Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 24-97 rushing

RECEIVERS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Todd Gurley Rams 10-158 receiving, 2 TDs Julio Jones Falcons 7-149 receiving Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals 9-119 receiving, 1 TD Tyreek Hill Chiefs 6-109 receiving Keelan Cole Jaguars 6-108 receiving

NOTABLE PERFOMERS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Harrison Butker Chiefs 5-6 FG Randy Bullock Bengals 4-4 FG Stephen Gostkowski Patriots 3-3 FG, 4-4 PAT Ezekiel Ansah Lions 3 sacks, 5 tackles, 2 assists Marquis Flowers Patriots 2 1/2 sacks, 5 tackles, 5 assists

Print Headline: TOP PERFORMERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: NFL TOP PERFORMERS

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online