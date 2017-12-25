NFL TOP PERFORMERS

QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Jameis Winston Buccaneers 21-27-0, 367 passing, 1 TD Blake Bortles Jaguars 25-44-3, 338 passing, 2 TDs Alex Smith Saints 25-39-0, 304 passing, 1TD Jared Goff Rams 22-38-0, 301 passing, 4 TDs Kirk Cousins Redskins 19-37-1, 299 passing, 3 TDs
RUNNING BACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Bilal Powell Jets 19-145 rushing, 1 TD Dion Lewis Patriots 24-129 rushing, 1 TD Todd Gurley Rams 22-118 rushing Giovani Bernard Bengals 23-116 rushing, 1 TD Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 24-97 rushing
RECEIVERS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Todd Gurley Rams 10-158 receiving, 2 TDs Julio Jones Falcons 7-149 receiving Larry Fitzgerald Cardinals 9-119 receiving, 1 TD Tyreek Hill Chiefs 6-109 receiving Keelan Cole Jaguars 6-108 receiving
NOTABLE PERFOMERS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Harrison Butker Chiefs 5-6 FG Randy Bullock Bengals 4-4 FG Stephen Gostkowski Patriots 3-3 FG, 4-4 PAT Ezekiel Ansah Lions 3 sacks, 5 tackles, 2 assists Marquis Flowers Patriots 2 1/2 sacks, 5 tackles, 5 assists
