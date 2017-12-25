Paid-leave law seen as godsend in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. — When her baby boy is born in March, Kim Lyons will have an added worry. The child needs surgery to remove extra fingers and toes. But she’ll also have an extra safety net.

Under New York’s new paid family leave law, billed as the nation’s most generous, she will be able to take eight weeks off from work at half her regular pay.

“I’m so grateful that I’ll be able to take more time to spend with my newborn,” said Lyons, who lives in the Hudson Valley. The baby’s father will qualify for paid time off, too.

On Jan. 1, New York will join California, New Jersey and Rhode Island in requiring employers to give workers paid leave to bond with their babies, care for close relatives with serious illnesses or help loved ones during family members’ military deployment.

The new benefits, which apply to 6.4 million private-sector workers, will phase in over four years. When the phase-in is complete in 2021, they’ll be able to take up to 12 weeks at two-thirds of their average weekly wage.