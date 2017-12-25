Pippen better than James by score of 6 to 3

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (Hamburg, Central Arkansas) told TMZ Sports that LeBron James "ain't better than me until he gets six titles."

The comments came a week after Pippen told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on First Take that James was "probably ahead" of Michael Jordan.

"The numbers don't lie," Pippen said. "He probably will never catch [Jordan] in terms of MVP, but in terms of statistics, LeBron is right there. And when you look across the board -- not just scoring -- check his assists, check his rebounds ... he's probably ahead of Jordan."

Jordan, like Pippen, won six NBA titles, as opposed to the three that James has earned in his career.

James is a four-time MVP and three-time NBA Finals MVP. Pippen never earned either award. James is a 13-time All-Star. Pippen was selected to seven All-Star teams. James is an 11-time All-NBA first-team selection. Pippen was voted first-team All-NBA three times.

The primary argument for Pippen, outside of his six titles, is his eight first-team All-Defensive selections. James has earned the distinction five times.

To Pippen's credit, he was cracking a smile as he made his comments, perhaps simply having a bit of fun as he prepared to drive away from the cameraman.

Missed again

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is on his way to missing out on a $500,000 bonus for the second consecutive season.

Vinatieri missed two field goals against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday to drop his kicking percentage to 84.5 percent (27 of 32) on the season. The 44-year-old Vinatieri needs to make 90 percent of his field goal attempts to get his $500,000 bonus. He would have to go 18 of 18 in the Colts' season finale against the Houston Texans on Dec. 31 to get to 90 percent.

The NFL record for field goals made in a single game is eight, set by Tennessee's Rob Bironas during the 2007 season.

Tough playing conditions have caused Vinatieri's percentage to drop in recent weeks. He missed two field goals in the blizzard in Buffalo in Week 14. Playing in the rain and wind in Baltimore, he had a 38-yard field goal blocked in the first quarter and missed a 60-yard field goal at the end of the first half. He finished 3 of 5 on field goals against the Ravens, who beat the Colts 23-16.

Vinatieri didn't collect his $500,000 bonus last season after he missed a field goal wide right in Week 17.

Dogging it

The San Jose Sharks hosted the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL game Thursday, but the night's highlight came from a dog.

Ahead of the contest, Danny McHale, his mother, Mary, and his companion dog, Lake, journeyed onto the ice for the ceremonial puck drop. McHale has spinal muscular atrophy, a rare disease that affects muscle strength and movement.

Lake handled the first-puck honor, perfectly placing it between the opposing players as good as any referee in the league could have.

QUIZ

Which players have won the most NBA championships who are not in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

ANSWER

Jim Loscutoff of the Boston Celtics and Robert Horry of the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs have won seven NBA titles apiece.

