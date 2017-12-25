OLD NEWS: 'Roll call' sparks donations, fires averted

A century ago this month, the American Red Cross began making a big push for donations at Christmastime, and the donations were called memberships.

Each membership cost $1, and the Christmas "roll call" drive was open only to the individual American: Your boss could not sign up all his employees at once and call that his contribution. The charity aimed to enroll 10 million members by year's end.

Support ran high in Arkansas, with parades, rallies and children singing carols. As an incentive to join, the Gazette reported Dec. 19, new members got a little flag:

A Red Cross service flag will be furnished every person who joins the Red Cross in the big Christmas membership drive which is now on. It is hoped that each home in the Southwest will display the flag in a front window Christmas eve between the hours of 7 and 9 o'clock p.m. A lighted candle should be placed behind the flag.

December 21 Gazette:

Increases Fire Hazard

Bruce T. Bullion, state insurance commissioner, was yesterday asked in a telegram from the National Fire Underwriters' Association to discourage the proposed plan to burn candles in the windows on Christmas eve behind the Red Cross poster. ... "Do not put a lighted candle beside the Red Cross service flag in your window on Christmas eve. To do so might cause fire. The flag will be sufficiently illuminated if you merely raise the shade or draw the curtain and have the room illuminated."

D'oh! A note on the editorial page repeated the warning and added that the Red Cross had displayed its "bigness" by immediately adopting the suggestion.

Instead of 10 million new members, 20 million enrolled; and the region that included Arkansas led the way, signing up 2.75 million members.

Alas, Arkansas did not do the leading. As the drive trundled toward Dec. 31, state chairman D.H. Cantrell estimated the state would enroll 150,000 members.

Which was great. But the quota was 325,000.

A front-page story in the Dec. 29 Gazette explained that the state chapter hadn't set that goal and neither had the national Red Cross. Headquarters had asked Arkansas to raise 68,000 -- one member for every 26 residents. It was pencil-pushers at the Southwestern Division headquarters in St. Louis who saddled the state with 325,000. Seems they had applied the 1:26 calculation to the national population, plus Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Canal Zone, Philippine Islands, Puerto Rico and U.S. military installations abroad and concluded it would bring in less $5 million.

Math!

SAY IT AIN'T SO

Speaking of take-backs in December 1917, the Tiger football team suffered a big one at Little Rock High School. Here's the Dec. 21 Gazette:

Harold "Tottie" Harris, star half-back of the Little Rock high school football team, has been indefinitely suspended from participating in all contests, both athletic and literary, held under the auspices of the Arkansas Athletic Association, because he is 21 years of age, it has been announced by John G. Rossman, president of the association.

Here's that day's Arkansas Democrat:

The Tigers will not be punished for playing Harris in its last fall games, as Harris did not register his true age, and local officials thought he was within the age limit. Upon learning his correct age Coach Quigley notified the association.

Harris is one of the best backfield men that has ever represented a Tiger eleven. His playing last season was by far the best in the State. His suspension, coming as it did, will not hurt him in athletics, as football is the only game he tries for.

Harris was a senior, but maybe they didn't need to worry about his participation in the literary competitions, eh? No, and shame on me. He'd had serious health trouble.

What was he like at his best? After the banquet at the end of the 1915 season (one the Tigers started as losers but ended as winners) here's how the Gazette sportswriter described the "sawed-off halfback" who had just been voted team captain:

Harris has been a member of the squad three years. He was an end in 1914 and started the 1915 season at that position. But he was moved to the backfield and played there in important games. He is a shifty runner, hard to tackle and a good tackler himself. He is the son of Thomas R. Harris, machinist foreman for the Iron Mountain railroad, living at 810 Marshall street.

But then he got sick with something serious and missed most of the 1916 season. In September, the Gazette commented after his first appearance at practice with the 50-man team that he was 20 pounds underweight. He only practiced a few minutes.

In November, the paper noted he had remained ill "ever since the season started and is but a shadow of the brilliant little halfback of last season."

But in September 1917, he was back to battery, and he was wonderfully shifty for the 1917 championships. In a 24-7 upset of Pine Bluff, he made all four Tiger touchdowns.

But then they took away his letter.

Don't imagine that Tottie fudged his age to avoid the first-round military draft that had rocked the state in summer 1917. Under the Selective Service Act of 1917, all men age 21 to 30 on or before June 5 had been required to register. Even though he was long in the tooth for a high school man, Tot hadn't hit 21 until August. He wasn't old enough.

He just wanted to play ball his senior year.

"Harold Harris" is a common name, and so I got discouraged trying to trace him past the graduating class of May 1918. (An older man named Harold Harris was already in service while Tottie was still in high school, and that man, from Wynne, survived the sinking of the S.S. Tuscania, in which 230 died.)

10,000 Rabbits

Also in that long-ago December, the Goodwin & Jean produce company at 410 E. Markham St. in Little Rock wanted rabbits. This was a large regional wholesaler and distributor with agents around the state and in Missouri who gathered in chickens, geese, turkeys, eggs and such for resale.

While sometimes Goodwin & Jean also dealt in hides, the cryptic ads that appeared in the Gazette and Democrat on Dec. 13, 14 and 15 caught the attention of the Gazette. A front page item investigated:

Edward L. Myers, local manager of the firm, yesterday said that the rabbits were wanted for the market -- not as pets. He said there is a great demand for rabbits because of the high price of meat. Many people who are fond of rabbits buy them in place of steak, which costs more. Rabbits retail on the local market for 30 and 35 cents each.

Many rabbits are being received. They come principally from the hill country, where the boys have nothing to do except go rabbit hunting and attend "break down" dances.

Front page news. I could not make this stuff up.

