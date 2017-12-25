EDITORIAL: The story — the greatest ever told

And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed.

(And this taxing was first made when Cyrenius was governor of Syria.)

And all went to be taxed, every one into his own city.

And Joseph also went up from Galilee, out of the city of Nazareth, into Judaea, unto the city of David, which is called Bethlehem (because he was of the house of lineage of David:)

To be taxed with Mary his espoused wife, being great with child.

And so it was, that, while they were there, the days were accomplished that she should be delivered.

And she brought forth her firstborn son, and wrapped him in swaddling clothes, and laid him in a manger; because there was no room for them in the inn.

--Luke, 2: 1-7

Yes, I remember that night. Yes, we sent them to the manger. My husband's idea. No, I didn't protest. I know what's good for me.

Why would they want to be in here, anyway? We're busy most nights. I remember that the husband threw out another drunk just minutes before they arrived. And once again I was left to clean up the mess. At least that one had paid. We really need to start selling the bottles cash-up-front. No tabs.

Why would they want to be in here? Her in such a state. And him so nervous. That's all we needed, a woman about to be delivered, and her nervous husband. Besides, the manger was cleaner.

Oh, I do my best. Most days. Well, you try keeping an inn on this highway, in these times, with these types. Most times I don't even know what I'm cleaning off the floor. And don't want to know. And a woman going through her first? She wouldn't have much privacy with these walls. Why would they even want to be in here, amongst the gamblers and highwaymen and other soiled types? And the women! So yes, we sent them out to the animals. More precisely, he did--it was my husband's idea.

I don't know. We couldn't just tell them to take it down the highway. She was near. She needed a place to bed down. And we didn't have room. What do you expect from us? Miracles? We did what we could. It was the least we could do. As always.

I should point out in my defense, or my husband's, that out in the manger, the worst trouble they could have gotten into would be an animal shrugging off the cold. Nobody out there was going to pull a knife, or take his purse, or worse. We did them a favor. Why would they want to be in here?

No, nothing special that I could see. He was a little older.

Wait, something strange did happen that night, as I recall. After everything quieted down, in the cold of the wee hours of the morning, shepherds showed up. I looked out the window--it was an unusually bright, starry night--and I saw a group of these awful shepherds, the least among us, milling around the manger. Better there than here. Shepherds never have money. And the Bethlehem police can never drive all of them away.

They were talking to the couple. And pointing to the sky. I don't know. Shepherds have these weird superstitions.

The next day, after all the bums, er, our guests were woken, and fasts broken, and hangovers cured, we noticed the shepherds still milling around outside. Some of our guests went out to see them.

And when they had seen it, they made known abroad the saying which was told them concerning this child. And all they that heard it wondered at those things which were told them by the shepherds. (Luke, 2: 17-18)

I sit sometimes and wonder about the things they told me. Wonder in awe. And wonder what might have been if I'd have had a minute to talk with the little lady. Like I said, we were busy that night. They left quickly to go take care of their business. He paid promptly, and correctly, before they left. And her smile could have lit up the world.

I hope they do well. They seemed like good people.

Another thing: Now, every single night, the shepherds sing. I can't tell the words exactly, they're so far off. But they sing beautifully. Something about heaven and good tidings and a number of things. It's soothing, when I can hear. At night, I get such a peaceful feeling . . . .

Oh, it was a boy, if I recall.

Editorial on 12/25/2017