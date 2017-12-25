Subscribe Register Login
Monday, December 25, 2017, 10:33 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Williams sets date for return

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:06 a.m.

serena-williams

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/AARON FAVILA, FILE

Serena Williams

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -- Serena Williams is returning to competition with an exhibition match Saturday in Abu Dhabi against French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams, 36, has not competed since winning the Australian Open last January while she was pregnant. She will face Latvia's Ostapenko at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the first year that women will be taking part, tournament organizers announced Sunday.

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Williams said in a statement.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She is expected to compete for her 24th at the Australian Open, the first major of the year.

Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1. She married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November.

The Australian Open starts Jan. 15.

Sports on 12/25/2017

Print Headline: Williams sets date for return

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Williams sets date for return

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online