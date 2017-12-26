Home / Latest News /
28-year-old Arkansan dies in wreck after car hits tree, fence
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 2:29 p.m.
A 28-year-old man died Monday in Fayetteville after his car struck a tree and a fence, authorities said.
Rogelio Armendarez-Reyez was driving east on Arkansas 112 near Eva Avenue when his 2008 Nissan Maxima left the road, struck a tree and crashed into a fence, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened shortly before 12:20 a.m.
Armendarez-Reyez, of Springdale, suffered fatal injuries.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry.
At least 484 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 28-year-old Arkansan dies in wreck after car hits tree, fence
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.