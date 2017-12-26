28-year-old Arkansan dies in wreck after car hits tree, fence

A 28-year-old man died Monday in Fayetteville after his car struck a tree and a fence, authorities said.

Rogelio Armendarez-Reyez was driving east on Arkansas 112 near Eva Avenue when his 2008 Nissan Maxima left the road, struck a tree and crashed into a fence, according to an Arkansas State Police report. It happened shortly before 12:20 a.m.

Armendarez-Reyez, of Springdale, suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry.

At least 484 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary crash data.