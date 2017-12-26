Deer hunters poets who don't know it

We were sitting around swapping deer hunting stories when talk turned to the Japanese poetry form, haiku.

Seems one of our storytellers is in the throes of a haiku phase, writing these short little poems and turning them into hand-made booklets, illustrated with photos she's taken. Each of us got one of her haiku booklets for Christmas.

I'd heard of haiku, but thought it was some dish you fix in a wok. Turns out haiku is simple poetry that's fun to write. Each poem only has three lines and nothing has to rhyme. That's right up my alley.

A haiku has five syllables in the first line, seven in the second and five in the third. Five, seven, five. I read the haiku in my friend's little booklet and went home intrigued, ready to give this poetry a try.

•I sat down to write. Big Chief tablet in my lap. Hey, my first haiku.

You see? It's easy. Haiku can be about anything, but nature and the outdoors are common themes. Here are a few haiku I jotted down in the Big Chief. I didn't say they were good ones, just haiku.

Splish, splash, bass attack. Big old fish pulls on the line. Now he swims away.

Here are some for you campers.

•Pack the camper full. And don't forget the Scrabble. Be prepared for rain.

•Rain sounds on my roof. Sounds so lovely and so sweet. Warm, snug in my tent.

•Campsite oh so cold. Shiver in my sleeping bag. Dang zipper just broke.

Hunting is a natural for a round of haiku.

•Hark, I see a deer. While tree stand meditating. Please deer, don't come near.

Technology makes it easy to put together your own little haiku book with your own photos. Maybe ones from deer camp.

•Sitting 'round the fire. Venison stew for supper. Embers glowing red.

That could spark heated haiku debate. Is fire one syllable or two? Could be one, depending how it's pronounced. "Roy sure cuts some pretty far wood." Or two, "Throw another log on the fire."

Haiku seems like a great writing exercise for kids. No telling what they'll come up with. One idea is to have them write some "who am I" haiku about animals. Have each youngster read their haiku out loud and the other kids try to guess the critter.

•My black mask is fur. Dark rings adorn my tail. Love to prowl at night.

• Where'd my thorax go? Count my legs and you'll see eight. Watch out for my web.

How about some general outdoor haiku?

• It makes my heart laugh. Moms, dads with their kids outdoors. Wondrous sight to see.

• Push, pull on the stick. Curly shavings hit the dirt. Pocket knife is sharp.

• Downstream drift serene. My paddle strokes the water. On the Buffalo.

• Huff, puff wheeze and breathe. Ozarks trail is so steep. Exercise is good.

• Oh no, what's that hiss? From my trusty mountain bike. Drat I've got a flat.

• Any trout is good. A fly rod trout is better. Dry fly trout supreme.

•Garland, gifts galore. Christmas is a festive time. Now I'm glad it's o'er.

And finally.

•Fly by Father Time. Another 365. Happy new year all.

