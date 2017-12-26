Did Thomas leave heart in Dallas?

Is Earl Thomas' reign in Seattle coming to an end?

After Seattle saved its season with a 21-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Seahawks' safety attempted to enter the Cowboys' locker room and told Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett, "If y'all have the chance, come get me."

Thomas clarified the intentions of his visit to reporters soon after.

"I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up. The biggest thing when I said 'come get me,' I didn't literally mean, 'come get me now,' " Thomas explained to reporters. "I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here. But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me. You know?

"This is the place where I want to be when they kick me to the curb. So that's what I meant by. People take me too serious. That's just who I am."

Thomas has one year left on a five-year deal in Seattle and is owed around $10.4 million next season. If released, Thomas would cost Seattle only $1.9 million in dead salary-cap money.

Thomas added that if Seattle were to offer him a contract extension after the season, that "would be a great Christmas present." If he doesn't get an extension? "Then, [Cowboys], please come get me."

For what it's worth, Thomas added that he is "happy" in Seattle and loves being there. It should be noted that Thomas is a Texas native and made a Bowl Championship Series title game with the Texas Longhorns.

The safety's provocative postgame comments are significant, considering his recent spat with Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner. Thomas criticized Wagner after last week's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams for attempting to play on an injured hamstring. Wagner responded with a soon-deleted tweet: "E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people (sic) success. I still hope you keep balling bro."

Hollow gesture

While many NFL teams were clinching playoff spots or divisions on Sunday, the 0-15 Cleveland Browns wrapped up the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft for the second year in the row.

Not everyone is excited about the prospect of being picked No. 1.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen "would prefer to play for the Giants over the Browns and would be hesitant to declare for next year's NFL draft if he knew that Cleveland was going to take him with the No. 1 overall pick."

Although it is understandable any quarterback would prefer to play in New York for a relevant team than in Cleveland for a team that can't get out of its own way, the strategy is impractical.

Here's why the strategy is so impractical: Rosen will be required to decide whether to enter the draft in January, well before the Browns would have any obligation to commit to him. And the Browns have no duty to say or do anything until they're on the clock in late April. And the last thing they'll do is definitively tell Rosen "yes" or "no" before they have to.

Besides, if Rosen opts to stay at UCLA and play for Chip Kelly (whose offense doesn't suit Rosen) for another year, there's a chance the Browns will be in position to draft him next year.

All things considered, it feels like a clumsy effort to launch a power play aimed at getting the Browns not to draft Rosen.

