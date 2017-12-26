Fly-fishing industry courts women

ROANOKE, Va. — Kim Brannock became fascinated by fly-fishing after watching “A River Runs Through It,” a 1992 film starring Brad Pitt. Years later, a co-worker taught her to fly fish during lunch breaks, when she practiced casting underneath the St. Johns Bridge on the Columbia River in Portland, Oregon.

“Besides falling in love with Brad Pitt, I fell in love with that cast,” said Brannock, who lives in Bend, Oregon, and designs fly fishing gear for Patagonia. “I was hooked.”

Women are the fastest growing demographic in fly fishing, one of the most male-dominated outdoor sports. That has presented a host of challenges, including finding proper gear, navigating the pitfalls of social media and even developing an awareness for self-defense skills in the outdoors.

Industry leaders say women are the only growing demographic in the sport, which is why they are so crucial to cultivate. Women make up about 31 percent of the 6.5 million Americans who fly fish, according to the most recent study by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation. In 2016, more than 2 million women participated in the fly fishing, an increase of about 142,000 from the previous year.

A new initiative, begun over the summer and led by equipment and apparel company Orvis, in partnership with Simms, Costa and Yeti, has among its objectives the goal of an even gender split in fly fishing by 2020. In the spring, the program will expand to offer outreach events to educate women on gear choices, selection and function; plan classes to build skills and confidence on the water; and arrange mentoring opportunities for future female guides, shop employees and industry leaders.

“It’s completely crazy that fly fishing has been identified as a man’s sport,” said Kate Taylor, a fly fishing guide who recently returned from leading a group of six women in Bristol Bay, Alaska.

“It takes so much patience and nurturing,” she added. “It deepens our connection to natural rhythms, and that brings humility and the understanding that you are part of something that’s much larger than our own personal self.”

DUN, a quarterly magazine dedicated to women and fly fishing, began online in 2013 and printed its first edition this year. Jen Ripple, the magazine’s editor, called the sport “empowering.”

“There’s something about getting out on the river and catching a fish on your own that makes you stronger,” she said.

Jess McGlothlin, a female instructor and photographer from Bozeman, Montana, said the sport was attractive for different reasons.

“Many women I teach to fish are in it less for the fishing itself, and more for the excuse to be outside,” she said. “Many liken it to yoga; a quiet, meditative getaway from daily stressors.”

More women in the sport has led manufacturers and suppliers to tailor equipment to them. In 2012, the Patagonia fishing director, Bart Bonime, reached out to Brannock for help redesigning one of his company’s wading jackets. Brannock also helped design waders for women.

Female body types vary more than men’s, but there were practical issues, too: figuring out a way to go to the bathroom in waders without having to get undressed was among the major challenges, Bonime said. A drop-seat function fixed the problem.

For guide April Vokey, the challenge was not finding the right gear, but buying it. She was among several female anglers who said a big hurdle was the men who work in fly shops.

“When I would go get gear, I was immediately met with a problem,” Vokey said. “Even when I became successful, they still made it really hard on me.”

The challenges women face while fishing were discussed during the annual Trout Unlimited meeting this fall in Roanoke, Va. When the subject of self-defense came up, several women made suggestions on ways to protect themselves from predators, both human and wild: Use a whistle, carry pepper spray, fish in groups, carry a gun, or take a basic self-defense course.

Jackie Kutzer, one of the architects of the new initiative, said, “You don’t want every woman on the river strapped with a gun, but these are the kind of issues that are coming up and we need to address them.”

Taylor said female fly anglers simply want their own personal experience.

“Women want to feel that it’s OK to be out there,” she said. “That’s all.”

