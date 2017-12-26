Bomber strikes near agency hub in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber struck outside the Afghan national intelligence agency headquarters near the presidential palace in the capital on Monday, killing six civilians, officials said.

The Islamic State militant group asserted responsibility for the attack through its Amaq News Agency and claimed that “30 elements from the Afghan National Directorate of Security” were killed.

The bombing came a week after militants in Kabul stormed a training center of the agency.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said three other civilians were wounded in Monday’s rush-hour attack in Shash Darak, a Kabul neighborhood with several government offices and a heavy security presence.

Police cordoned off the area, which links eastern parts of Kabul to the city center. Witnesses said the attack occurred outside the main entrance to the security compound.

“Uniformed forces closed off the main roads. Ambulances were seen leaving the scene, apparently taking casualties to hospitals,” said Qadir Salem, a bystander.

Chinese activist gets 8-year prison term

BEIJING — A Chinese human-rights activist who went by the online name “Super Vulgar Butcher” and shamed public officials was sent to prison for eight years after a court declared him guilty of subversion today.

The activist, whose real name is Wu Gan, had “used ‘rights defense’ and ‘performance art’ as a ploy” to “seriously harm national security and social stability,” said an official summary of the verdict by the court in the port city of Tianjin. The court said Wu promoted subversion, colluded with illegal religion practitioners and vilified others on the Internet in the name of “safeguarding rights.”

Citing state secrets, government officials put a tight lid on Wu’s trial, which was held in Tianjin more than four months ago. State security police also held Wu’s father, Xu Xiaoshun, in his hometown, according to a Twitter account that has issued statements from Xu.

Peruvians protest ex-strongman’s pardon

LIMA, Peru — Thousands of Peruvians took to the streets Monday to protest the pardon granted to former President Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human-rights abuses, corruption and the sanctioning of death squads.

President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski issued the pardon Sunday, three days after he survived an impeachment vote. The Popular Force party, which is led by Fujimori’s children, had pushed for the impeachment, but 10 party lawmakers decided at the last minute to abstain from the vote.

The timing of the pardon has critics alleging that Kuczynski made a secret deal to stay in office. Kuczynski disputed that late Monday, urging the roughly 5,000 protesters across the country to “turn the page” and not be carried away by hate and “the negative emotions inherited from our past.”

Kuczynski earlier released a statement saying he decided to free Fujimori for “humanitarian reasons,” citing doctors who had determined the ex-leader suffers from incurable and degenerative problems. Fujimori had filed a request seeking a medical pardon more than a year ago.

The 79-year-old Fujimori, who governed from 1990-2000, is a polarizing figure in Peru. Some Peruvians laud him for defeating the Maoist Shining Path guerrilla movement, while others loathe him for human-rights violations carried out under his government.

Philippine wreck leaves 20 people dead

BAGUIO, Philippines — A passenger bus collided with a van carrying pilgrims to Christmas Mass at a church in the northern Philippines on Monday, leaving 20 people dead and more than two dozen injured, police said.

Police Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said all those killed in the pre-dawn collision in La Union province’s Agoo town were in the van, known as jeepneys. Another 10 passengers in the van, along with the driver and 17 other occupants of the bus, were injured.

The van’s engine was ripped off by the impact of the crash.

Police said the van passengers were bound for Our Lady of Manaoag, a Roman Catholic church in northern Pangasinan province that has long been popular among pilgrims and Catholics praying for the sick and impoverished.

Rickety passenger buses and jeepneys, lack of safety signs, poor law enforcement and reckless driving have been blamed for many road tragedies in the Philippines.

A Section on 12/26/2017