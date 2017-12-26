Hog LB signee Bumper Pool named MVP

Arkansas linebacker signee Bumper Pool has been selected 1st team All District linebacker and Defensive MVP for District 15-5A.

Pool, 6-2, 220, 4.79 seconds in the 40 yard dash, of Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy recorded 108 unassisted tackles, 58 assisted tackles , 14 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hurry, 3 pass breakups, 1 pass deflection, 3 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles,, 4 recovered fumbles and 1 blocked field goal this season.

He plans to enroll on January and take part in offseason workouts and spring practice.

As a junior, he had 148 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, a quarterback hurry, 6 pass breakups, 5 forced fumble and 2 recovered fumbles. He recorded 113 tackles as a sophomore.

Pool chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from schools like Southern Cal, Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Baylor and Oklahoma State and others.