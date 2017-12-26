• Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, took an inaugural ride on New Delhi's new Magenta Line train, which features driverless technology but will operate with a driver for at least a year or two, according to officials.
• The Rev. Jesse Jackson -- who said he relies on daily physical therapy, medication and prayer to manage the Parkinson's disease he was diagnosed with in 2015 -- kept up his decades-old Christmas tradition of giving a sermon to inmates at a Chicago-area jail.
• Noah Ames gave away 400 pounds of lobster from his pickup in a parking lot in Thomaston, Maine, a quarter of which the lobsterman hauled in and the rest donated by other companies, the fourth year he's carried out what has become a tradition to help those in need.
• Ashley Rodgers, whose 4-month-old daughter Journi was attacked by a raccoon in the family's Philadelphia home and had to get 65 stitches on her face and head, posted a thank-you on an online fundraising page that raised more than $18,000 to help the family find a different home to rent.
• Ahmad Reza Jalali, an Iranian researcher, was sentenced to death by Iran's Supreme Court for spying for Israel's Mossad spy agency, according to the semiofficial ISNA news agency.
• Jean-Marie Simon received a $500 travel voucher and an apology from United Airlines after she accused the airline of seating her elsewhere to give her first-class seat on a Houston-to-Washington flight to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, though an airline spokesman said its records show Simon canceled her ticket after a weather delay.
• Alex Cui, a California Institute of Technology student and one of four students on a team that developed a browser extension that alerts users to fake and biased news stories, said the program's aim is to help users "develop a kind of a news autoimmune system."
• Alfredo de Jesus-Ascencio, a Mexican man charged with negligent homicide in a 2007 crash that killed a sheriff's deputy in Oregon, was arrested in Mexico's Michoacan state 10 years after he fled Oregon and 10 months after he was mistakenly freed from a Baja California prison, authorities said.
12/26/2017
In the news
