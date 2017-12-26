Home / Latest News /
Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 3:23 p.m.
- Comments (2)
- aAFont Size
HONOLULU — Two Hawaii men who grew up as best friends recently learned that they're actually brothers and revealed the surprise to family and friends over the holidays.
Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane have been friends for 60 years. Born in Hawaii 15 months apart, they met in the sixth grade and played football together at a Honolulu prep school.
Macfarlane never knew his father, and Robinson was adopted. Separately, they sought answers about their ancestry.
Macfarlane turned to family history and DNA-matching websites after unsuccessful searches on the internet and social media, Honolulu news station KHON-TV reported .
"So then we started digging into all the matches he started getting," said his daughter, Cindy Macfarlane-Flores.
A top match — someone with identical X chromosomes — had the username Robi737. Robison's nickname was Robi and he flew 737s for Aloha Airlines, Macfarlane-Flores said.
It turned out Robinson used the same website to find answers about his family. They later learned they have the same birth mother.
"It was a shock," Macfarlane said.
They revealed the relationship to friends and family during a party Saturday night.
"It was an overwhelming experience, it's still overwhelming," Robinson said. "I don't know how long it's going to take for me to get over this feeling."
They have plans to travel and enjoy retirement together.
"This is the best Christmas present I could ever imagine having," Robinson said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Lifelong best friends discover they're actually brothers
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
LR1955 says... December 26, 2017 at 5:18 p.m.
Finally a happy news story in this paper that seems to thrive on political & criminal discourse.
( permalink | suggest removal )
rubythecat96gmailcom says... December 26, 2017 at 5:39 p.m.
Wonderful !
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.