Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 7:55 a.m.

Little Rock man accused in fatal shooting during Christmas morning home invasion; 1 victim kidnapped, cops say

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 6:41 a.m.

richard-gilliam

PHOTO BY LONOKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Richard Gilliam

A 33-year-old Little Rock man is accused of kidnapping a female victim after a shooting left one man dead in Lonoke County on Christmas morning, authorities said.

Richard Gilliam was arrested on charges of capital murder, attempt to commit capital murder, kidnapping and aggravated residential burglary. He remained in the Lonoke County jail on Tuesday morning with bail not yet set.

The Lonoke County sheriff's office said deputies responded to a shooting on Johnson Road in Scott shortly before 12:30 a.m. They reportedly found two people shot. One, identified as 49-year-old Arlin Wayne Nugent, suffered fatal injuries. There was no word on the condition of the other.

Authorities said two men entered the residence "and began to shoot at the people" inside before kidnapping a female victim, whose age was not released.

That victim was later found in Little Rock, the sheriff's office said in a news release, noting she was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Gilliam was identified as a suspect and arrested. Police were still working to identify and find the second suspect, the release said.

No information on a motive has been released.

