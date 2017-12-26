Little Rock man who left scene of head-on crash later asked officer for beer, police say

A Little Rock man arrested in a hit-and-run crash over the holiday weekend asked an officer for beer, according to police.

Carlos Machin, 35, was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Chicot and Baseline roads on several charges including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and hit-and-run with injury.

Machin left the scene of a head-on crash before witnesses brought him back to police, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said Machin smelled of “intoxicants” and at one point asked an officer for beer.

The report noted that Machin had an active warrant out of Little Rock for failure to appear. Additional information was not immediately available.

Machin's name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Tuesday afternoon. He has a court appearance set for Jan. 9.