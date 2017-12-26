Motel near I-30 in Little Rock robbed at gunpoint

A man who first asked for change robbed a Little Rock motel at gunpoint a short time later, authorities said.

The clerk at the Rodeway Inn & Suites on 65th St. near Interstate 30 in Little Rock said a man entered the motel around 8:30 p.m. Friday, inquired about a bag of chips sold at the counter and then asked for and received change for a dollar.

The man left only to return a short time later. He said he wanted to exchange again the change back for the original dollar bill, the report said, noting the man then pulled out a gun when the cash drawer was open.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money before running from the business. He first went west, then turned around and ran east, the report noted.

No suspect was named in the report, and no arrests had been made at the time it was written.

The robber was said to be a black man who stood about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds.