Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 8:17 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

North Little Rock man accused of threatening police, trying to hit officers with vehicle

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.

Keith Brewer, 25, of North Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY JAIL

Keith Brewer, 25, of North Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A North Little Rock man is accused of threatening police after trying to hit officers with his vehicle.

Keith Brewer, 25, was arrested around 1:35 p.m. Saturday and faces charges including first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Brewer tried to strike officers with his vehicle during an earlier pursuit and later said he “would drive over 100 mph past police.” He also "bragged about getting out of jail," the report said.

“You gonna die in that police uniform, believe that,” police said Brewer told an officer.

Brewer's name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Tuesday afternoon. He had a court appearance set for that day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: North Little Rock man accused of threatening police, trying to hit officers with vehicle

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online