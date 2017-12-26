North Little Rock man accused of threatening police, trying to hit officers with vehicle

A North Little Rock man is accused of threatening police after trying to hit officers with his vehicle.

Keith Brewer, 25, was arrested around 1:35 p.m. Saturday and faces charges including first-degree terroristic threatening, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Brewer tried to strike officers with his vehicle during an earlier pursuit and later said he “would drive over 100 mph past police.” He also "bragged about getting out of jail," the report said.

“You gonna die in that police uniform, believe that,” police said Brewer told an officer.

Brewer's name did not appear in Pulaski County jail records as of Tuesday afternoon. He had a court appearance set for that day.