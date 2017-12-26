NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is good for crappie and striped bass on the south end of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie are biting jigs worked near man-made brush piles and submerged timber. Bobby Garland Baby Shads are working well. Good colors are silver, blue ice and electric chicken.

Stripers are biting shad or brood minnows in the Hickory Creek area. White bass have been caught with Alabama rigs.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker said stripers are biting in the backs of creek arms where shad are plentiful. The south half of the lake is best.

Use top-water lures for surfacing stripers or fish deeper with shad or brood minnows.

Crappie are biting 10 to 15 feet deep on minnows or jigs around docks and timber. Try crawdad-colored crank baits or Alabama rigs for black bass.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store said the good flies for trout include Copper Johns, midges, pheasant tails, hare's ears and San Juan worms.

The top lures are small spoons in gold-red or gold-silver. Power Bait tipped with a waxworm is the best bait.

Lakes Fayetteville, Sequoyah

Both lakes are closed. They will reopen Jan. 15.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting plastic worms, Rat-L-Traps and top-water lures.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass are biting jerk baits or small jig and pigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Black bass at Lake Eucha are biting jerk baits, jig and pigs or Alabama rigs, Stroud said.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said crappie are biting minnows four to six feet deep. Black bass are biting jig and pigs or swim baits.

Use Power Bait or small spoons for trout at Lake Brittany.

Table Rock Lake

Pete Wenners at Pete's Professional Guide Service said the best way to catch black bass and white bass is to fish along main lake points 25 to 50 feet deep with a white jigging spoon or a Rapala ice fishing jig.

Crank baits and spinner worked along chunk rock banks may work for black bass.

