Outdoors briefs

Polar Bear tournament near

The annual Polar Bear bass tournament will be Monday out of Prairie Creek park at Beaver Lake.

Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee is $65 per boat. Anglers may enter at Prairie Creek park on tournament morning. Only cash is accepted.

Lakes see seasonal closure

Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah are closed until Jan. 15 for their seasonal closure.

Annual fishing permits may be purchased when the lakes reopen.

Hobbs adds eagle cruises

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area has set additional cruises for the holidays to see bald eagles at Beaver Lake.

Cruises take place Wednesday through Monday. Cruises are scheduled each Saturday and Sunday through February. Additional dates are Jan. 15, Jan. 19 and Feb. 19.

Trips set sail at 3 p.m. aboard the park's 20-passenger pontoon boat. Trips last about 90 minutes. There is no restroom on the boat.

Cost is $10 for adults or $5 for children age 6-12. There's no charge for kids 6 and under.

Make reservations by calling the park visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Hill Hikers explore Bentonville

Ozark Hill Hikers, associated with the American Volkssport Association, will host a walk in Bentonville on Jan. 3. Hikers may choose a 5-kilometer or 10-kilometer route.

Meet at Casey's General Store, 100 S.E. J St. between 9:30 and 10 a.m. The walk begins at 10 a.m. The walk is dubbed the "Sam Walton Walk" because the route passes several Walton landmarks.

Corps seeks park attendants

The Army Corps of Engineers seeks park attendants for the 2018 visitor season at Beaver Lake.

These paid positions include fee collectors, cleaning attendants or a combination of both. Park attendants are the primary point of contact for campers and day-use visitors.

For details contact Ranger Jared Trammell, 479-6363-1210 extension 1708, Jaren.D.Trammell@usace.army.mil.

Naturalists offer training

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are taking applications for new member training.

Classes start Jan. 20 for Benton County, Jan. 24 for Carroll County and Jan. 27 for Washington and Madison counties. Benton, Washington and Madison county classes are on alternating Saturdays. Carroll County classes meet on Wednesdays with field time to be determined.

Cost is $135 for training and materials, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for a second household member if materials are shared, plus annual dues.

Over 60 hours of instruction are offered in areas such as wildlife, watersheds, geology, native and invasive species. Most classes combine classroom and field work.

For details visit wordpress.arkansasmasternaturalists.org or email nwamncontact@mn4arkansas.org.

Sports on 12/26/2017