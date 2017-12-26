Razorback signee Reggie Chaney impresses ESPN's Biancardi

ESPN National Director of Recruiting Paul Biancardi was courtside to watch Findlay Prep and Hog forward signee Reggie Chaney recently and liked what he saw.

Biancardi took in the Chick-Fil-A Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament from Dec. 20 to 23 that featured 16 of the better teams in the nation, including five nationally ranked.

Chaney, 6-8, 230, scored 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting, 1 of 2 from the free throw line while grabbing 3 rebounds and having 2 assists, a blocked shot to help the Pilots defeat Prolific Prep 70-57 to take third place in the tournament. He shot 60 percent from the field during the four- day event

Biancardi rates Chaney a 4-star prospect and the No. 28 power forward in the nation.

“Reggie Chaney comes to play with his every day work ethic approach,” Biancardi said. “His passion for the competition energizes his talent. Chaney is a-constant on the glass, plays defense from the high post to the low post and scorers in the paint.”

Prior to the tournament, Chaney was averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 steals and almost a block a game.

“Chaney is an opportunist scorer,’ Biancardi said. “Hits the offensive glass for put backs, runs the floor for lay ups, ready for drop off passes, cuts to open spaces for short shots and drives and gets to the free throw line.”