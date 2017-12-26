Home /
Style: Toasting the New Year
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.
Sparking wine cocktails are a festive and budget-friendly way to enjoy a bottle of bubbly while ringing in the New Year. Food editor Kelly Brant (with a little help from Uncorked columnist Lorri Hambuchen) compiled a variety of libations for the occasion from simply embellished drinks that stay true to the character of bubbly to bold cocktails that taste more of spirits than Champagne.
For the recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Toasting the New Year
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.