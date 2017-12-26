The Nation in Brief

Snow, cold beset Midwest, Northeast

CHICAGO — The good news for many in the Northeast and Midwest is that it was a white Christmas. The bad news is a blizzard swept into parts of New England and bitter cold enveloped much of the Midwest.

Motorists in New England were in for tough sledding as a Christmas storm was expected to bring nearly a foot of snow in places. A blizzard warning was issued Monday for portions of central and northern Maine, and part of the New Hampshire coast. Forecasters warned that snow of up to 10 inches and wind gusts up to 50 mph could make travel “dangerous to impossible.”

A band of states from eastern Montana and the Dakotas to Wisconsin were expecting wind chill temperatures in places at 30 to 40 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

The upper half of Iowa and northern Illinois also braced for subzero temperatures.

Snow amounts in the Midwest were not large for this time of year. A storm system that swept from Nebraska through Iowa dropped around 2 inches of snow on Chicago, the weather service said.

In addition to slowing travel in New England, the storm was responsible for some power failures. Eversource reported more than 20,000 customers in eastern Massachusetts without electricity, the bulk on Cape Cod which was feeling the brunt of strong winds.

U.N. budget losing $285M, U.S. says

The U.S. government said it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said on Sunday that the U.N.’s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.’s management and support functions.

The announcement didn’t make clear the entire amount of the budget or specify what effect the cut would have on the U.S. contribution.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the “inefficiency and overspending” of the organization is well-known, and she would not let “the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of.”

She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to “look at ways to increase the U.N.’s efficiency while protecting our interests.”

Larger quakes on wane in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Regulators and scientists said the number of 3.0 magnitude or stronger earthquakes in Oklahoma is declining.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey reported that the number of quakes of at least that magnitude during 2017 was 294 through mid-December, compared with 624 total during 2016.

The geological survey said the number began declining in mid-2015 after the state Corporation Commission began directing oil and gas producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.

The directive came after the quakes were linked to the underground injection of wastewater from their operations.

Geological Survey hydrogeologist Kyle Murray told The Oklahoman that researchers are learning a “trifecta” of injecting wastewater too quickly, injecting too much and too close to basement rock makes injection wells more prone to causing earthquakes.

Mnuchin’s ‘gift’ called tax-law protest

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The box was found Saturday near Mnuchin’s home in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad examined the package, which police say was marked as being from “the American people.”

Secret Service spokesman Cody Starken said Monday that the agency was contacted by Los Angeles police and interviewed a person who claimed responsibility. He declined to identify the person.

However, Robby Strong, a Los Angeles psychologist, claims to have left the festively wrapped box of manure near Mnuchin’s home, billing it as a political protest against the recently passed tax bill.

