Rapper T.I. helps single mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping, spends $20,000 in 30 minutes
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.
Wish I could've came earlier,stayed longer & done more for more people. ( @delta got in our business) But still I'm blessed to be able to do anything I can for those in need. Merry Christmas to everyone who helped me thumb through 20k in 30mins. If I missed you... I'll catch up with you next year!!! Happy Holidays to all of you!!!! From me and mines, to you and yours... MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎁!!!!
ATLANTA — Rapper T.I. spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts.
In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their Christmas presents.
T.I. says he spent $20,000 within a 30-minute stretch. He had to leave after that because of a flight.
This isn't the first time T.I. has surprised shoppers by paying for their gifts. He appeared at metro Atlanta stores around Christmas in past years to help mothers in need, including making two different stops at Walmart stores in 2016.
NWABlkMale says... December 26, 2017 at 2:46 p.m.
I think it's cool that there are people who are compelled to reach out to the community, directly. His only prerequisite was that those who followed him were single mothers. Target has very diverse customers as well. So, kudos for him and kudos to Target for allowing him the opportunity to help their customers in the store at the time.
LR1955 says... December 26, 2017 at 5:27 p.m.
Nice act of kindness but gotta wonder if they were all HIS baby mommas ?!?
