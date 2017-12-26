Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 8:18 p.m.

Rapper T.I. helps single mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping, spends $20,000 in 30 minutes

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:20 p.m.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, T.I. performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, T.I. performs during the BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta. Rapper T.I. spent Christmas eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts. In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their Christmas presents. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATLANTA — Rapper T.I. spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts.

In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their Christmas presents.

T.I. says he spent $20,000 within a 30-minute stretch. He had to leave after that because of a flight.

This isn't the first time T.I. has surprised shoppers by paying for their gifts. He appeared at metro Atlanta stores around Christmas in past years to help mothers in need, including making two different stops at Walmart stores in 2016.

Comments on: Rapper T.I. helps single mothers with last-minute Christmas shopping, spends $20,000 in 30 minutes

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

NWABlkMale says... December 26, 2017 at 2:46 p.m.

I think it's cool that there are people who are compelled to reach out to the community, directly. His only prerequisite was that those who followed him were single mothers. Target has very diverse customers as well. So, kudos for him and kudos to Target for allowing him the opportunity to help their customers in the store at the time.

LR1955 says... December 26, 2017 at 5:27 p.m.

Nice act of kindness but gotta wonder if they were all HIS baby mommas ?!?

